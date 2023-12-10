Is danger escalating in southern Lebanon?

Security sources have pointed to the possibility of the widening scope of confrontations with Israel in southern Lebanon.These sources told the online newspaper Al-Anbaa that Israel is seeking to achieve a victory to restore its "prestige" after failing to "uproot" the Hamas movement and deport Gaza residents to Sinai.The sources expressed concern that Israel might resort to using its warplanes to target infrastructure in Beirut and Lebanese cities, as it did in the 2006 war.They stated, "This is where we can understand the underlying motives behind the 'crowd' of envoys to Lebanon, who warned of things sliding towards the worst."