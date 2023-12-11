Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again





This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.

The southern border witnessed a new level of escalation on Sunday, marking a departure from the situation prevailing since October 8, when Hezbollah decided to engage in direct confrontations aimed at "occupying" Israel's attention along its northern borders.However, the events of Sunday, spanning about 40 towns and villages from Naqoura to the coastal region and eastward to Shebaa, have turned the dynamics of these confrontations upside down. The town of Aitaroun in the central sector was a case in point, as the adjacent town to Bint Jbeil suffered the destruction of an entire neighborhood due to Israeli airstrikes, resulting in casualties.

This marks the first time an entire neighborhood in a southern town has been destroyed, raising concerns that the pattern of widespread destruction seen daily in Gaza is beginning to emerge on the Lebanese front.



Sources from "Nidaa Al-Watan" closely monitoring the southern front suggest indicators of escalating tensions that have been building up over the past few days. The escalation is tied to Israel's demand for Hezbollah's withdrawal from the area defined by UN Resolution 1701, extending north of the Litani River. Despite Israel's repeated demands, Hezbollah has stated that nothing will change regarding its presence in the border region.



In a related context, Hamas in Lebanon has renewed its participation in the border confrontations.



Amidst these rapidly unfolding field developments, the issue of extending the term of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun has come to the forefront. Today, the Bureau of the Parliament will meet to set the agenda for the legislative session expected to be held next Thursday.



As speculation abounds about the session's agenda and whether it will lead to a debate affecting the convening of the general session, information indicates that the extension session will have the required quorum and a guaranteed majority to secure the necessary votes for the extension.