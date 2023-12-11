Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again

Press Highlights
2023-12-11 | 00:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gaza &#39;rehearsal&#39; in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again

The southern border witnessed a new level of escalation on Sunday, marking a departure from the situation prevailing since October 8, when Hezbollah decided to engage in direct confrontations aimed at "occupying" Israel's attention along its northern borders.

However, the events of Sunday, spanning about 40 towns and villages from Naqoura to the coastal region and eastward to Shebaa, have turned the dynamics of these confrontations upside down. The town of Aitaroun in the central sector was a case in point, as the adjacent town to Bint Jbeil suffered the destruction of an entire neighborhood due to Israeli airstrikes, resulting in casualties.

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
 
This marks the first time an entire neighborhood in a southern town has been destroyed, raising concerns that the pattern of widespread destruction seen daily in Gaza is beginning to emerge on the Lebanese front.

Sources from "Nidaa Al-Watan" closely monitoring the southern front suggest indicators of escalating tensions that have been building up over the past few days. The escalation is tied to Israel's demand for Hezbollah's withdrawal from the area defined by UN Resolution 1701, extending north of the Litani River. Despite Israel's repeated demands, Hezbollah has stated that nothing will change regarding its presence in the border region.

In a related context, Hamas in Lebanon has renewed its participation in the border confrontations.

Amidst these rapidly unfolding field developments, the issue of extending the term of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun has come to the forefront. Today, the Bureau of the Parliament will meet to set the agenda for the legislative session expected to be held next Thursday.

As speculation abounds about the session's agenda and whether it will lead to a debate affecting the convening of the general session, information indicates that the extension session will have the required quorum and a guaranteed majority to secure the necessary votes for the extension.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Gaza

Rehearsal

South

Lebanon

Hamas

Confrontations

LBCI Next
Challenges surround the extension of the Army Commander's term
Is danger escalating in southern Lebanon?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-05

Intense clashes reported between Israeli army and Hamas in southern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-25

Cautious calm: Second say of Gaza truce resonates in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-24

Quiet in southern Lebanon since the beginning of Gaza’s truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-22

Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Challenges surround the extension of the Army Commander's term

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-10

Is danger escalating in southern Lebanon?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-10

Lebanon's gold reserves near $19 billion, signifying some 'stability' amid financial turmoil

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-10

Lebanon 'gears up' for key decision on Army Commander's term; French delegation urges stability, Resolution 1701 implementation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-27

UN experts call for investigation into war crimes in Israel and Palestinian territories

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-25

Beneath the Surface: The Strategic Role of Gaza's Tunnels in Resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-28

Financial directorate officials declare work suspension pending resolution of demands

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05

US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Lebanon stands with Gaza: Nationwide closure of schools and public institutions announced for Monday

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
06:47

Netanyahu defies international pressure, vows to continue Gaza War against Hamas

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Challenges surround the extension of the Army Commander's term

LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

On the sixty-fifth day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the battles are ongoing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:01

Should Army Commander's term extension be Parliament's or Government's decision?

LBCI
Middle East News
07:39

Israel says it helped thwart Iranian-backed attack in Cyprus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More