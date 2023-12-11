Challenges surround the extension of the Army Commander's term

Press Highlights
2023-12-11 | 01:52
High views
0min
Challenges surround the extension of the Army Commander's term

Sources from "Al Akhbar" reveal that pressure on MPs regarding the extension of the Army Commander's term and attendance at the extension session in the Parliament also extend to the judges.

Like any law issued by the Parliament, the approval of the extension law remains subject to appeal before the Parliament. This implies the concerned individual will stop working until the Constitutional Council issues a decision.
 
 
There are also concerns that the caretaker Defense Minister, Maurice Sleem, might issue a decision appointing the highest-ranking officer to assume command responsibilities, potentially resulting in two Army Commanders.

Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again
LBCI Previous

