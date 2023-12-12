News
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
Press Highlights
2023-12-12 | 00:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
The exchange of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army in southern Lebanon remains at a heightened pace, primarily confined to a depth of 5 kilometers, despite occasional exceptional airstrikes expanding into further geographic areas.
The latest airstrikes targeted Tallet Khazem area in Jezzine, situated north of the Litani River.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper
Al-Sharq Al-Awsat
.
Hezbollah links the calmness of the battle in the south to a ceasefire in Gaza, dismissing any international efforts to de-escalate.
Meanwhile, international envoys delivering diplomatic messages to Lebanon consistently advocate preventing the geographical expansion of the war within Lebanese territory, according to parliamentary sources following international developments.
Sources denied local media reports about international demands for the establishment of a buffer zone in the south and refuted information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion.
The sources informed "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat" that international envoys did not bear this kind of messages, nor suggestions they know that Lebanon will reject. Instead, they focused on the necessity of avoiding war escalation, promoting calmness, and preventing a dangerous escalation reminiscent of the July 2006 war.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Information
Lebanon
Time
Limit
Escalation
War
Expansion
