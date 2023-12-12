Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion

Press Highlights
2023-12-12 | 00:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion

The exchange of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army in southern Lebanon remains at a heightened pace, primarily confined to a depth of 5 kilometers, despite occasional exceptional airstrikes expanding into further geographic areas. 

The latest airstrikes targeted Tallet Khazem area in Jezzine, situated north of the Litani River.

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat.
 
Hezbollah links the calmness of the battle in the south to a ceasefire in Gaza, dismissing any international efforts to de-escalate. 

Meanwhile, international envoys delivering diplomatic messages to Lebanon consistently advocate preventing the geographical expansion of the war within Lebanese territory, according to parliamentary sources following international developments.

Sources denied local media reports about international demands for the establishment of a buffer zone in the south and refuted information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion. 

The sources informed "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat" that international envoys did not bear this kind of messages, nor suggestions they know that Lebanon will reject. Instead, they focused on the necessity of avoiding war escalation, promoting calmness, and preventing a dangerous escalation reminiscent of the July 2006 war.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Information

Lebanon

Time

Limit

Escalation

War

Expansion

LBCI Next
Legislative session will not reach a solution for the extension of the Army Commander's term
Challenges surround the extension of the Army Commander's term
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-09

United States Exerted Serious Pressure to Prevent Expansion of War To Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-25

Western pressure on Israel: Preventing escalation with Lebanon amid regional war concerns

LBCI
World News
2023-11-16

French FM Strongly Warns Iranian FM Against Expansion of Conflict in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-07

'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:59

Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:45

Substantial agenda for Thursday's parliamentary session

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Legislative session will not reach a solution for the extension of the Army Commander's term

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-11

Challenges surround the extension of the Army Commander's term

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-06

Putin arrives in Abu Dhabi as part of rare Middle East tour

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:59

Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-25

Tourism's revival: Empowering Lebanon's economy amid unemployment woes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-09

Abou Faour to LBCI: What Jumblatt seeks is to find common ground to build on

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:43

Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war

LBCI
Middle East News
01:34

Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties

LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Gaza Health Ministry: Casualties' number from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:04

Global Refugee Forum: Addressing the Needs of 35 Million Refugees Worldwide

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More