Legislative session will not reach a solution for the extension of the Army Commander's term
Press Highlights
2023-12-12 | 01:23
2
min
Legislative session will not reach a solution for the extension of the Army Commander's term
Amid intense developments unfolding on the southern front in Lebanon, the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, called for a legislative session on Thursday, and it is anticipated that the agenda will include the extension of the term of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.
In this context, sources from "Nidaa Al Watan" indicate that the session is unlikely to reach a resolution on the extension due to an implicit agreement between the Amal-Hezbollah duo and MP Gebran Bassil, who opposes the extension.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
The agreement stipulates that the session will be prolonged and "stumbled" before addressing the extension item. Instead, an alternative approach involves a formula agreed upon with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, wherein the Cabinet would decide on the extension, making it ready for appeal if needed.
In this explicit scenario, Berri and Mikati believe they would have satisfied Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi and all those supporting the extension of the Army Commander's term. However, they are accused of betraying their commitments on this matter.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Legislative
Session
Solution
Extension
Army
Commander
Term
Next
Substantial agenda for Thursday's parliamentary session
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
Previous
