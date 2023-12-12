



This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.

Amid intense developments unfolding on the southern front in Lebanon, the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, called for a legislative session on Thursday, and it is anticipated that the agenda will include the extension of the term of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.In this context, sources from "Nidaa Al Watan" indicate that the session is unlikely to reach a resolution on the extension due to an implicit agreement between the Amal-Hezbollah duo and MP Gebran Bassil, who opposes the extension.

The agreement stipulates that the session will be prolonged and "stumbled" before addressing the extension item. Instead, an alternative approach involves a formula agreed upon with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, wherein the Cabinet would decide on the extension, making it ready for appeal if needed.



In this explicit scenario, Berri and Mikati believe they would have satisfied Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi and all those supporting the extension of the Army Commander's term. However, they are accused of betraying their commitments on this matter.