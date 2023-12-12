News
Substantial agenda for Thursday's parliamentary session
Press Highlights
2023-12-12 | 01:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Substantial agenda for Thursday's parliamentary session
According to sources obtained by "Nidaa Al-Watan" newspaper, the projects and proposals scheduled for the legislative session of the parliament include several loan projects with the World Bank and various international donor institutions in multiple fields such as health, education, and others.
Additionally, the session will cover the retirement project, social protection, and the amendment related to women's guarantees.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
The session will highlight the proposal for the judicial independence law, which was sent back to the Administration and Justice Committee. The committee reviewed it and prepared a report on unresolved points, especially regarding the mechanism for electing the Supreme Judicial Council.
Another crucial item is the Capital Control Law, previously deferred due to its linkage to the recovery plan and banking restructuring, which are yet to be finalized by the government.
According to information from "Nidaa Al-Watan," these two significant issues are likely to face another delay for the same previous reasons.
Meanwhile, the session's focal point will be the urgent and repetitive proposals related to extending the term of the Army Commander and some other security officials.
According to parliamentary sources, six proposals related to the extension issue might be consolidated into a unified format through coordination among blocs and deputies who submitted them during the session's discussions.
