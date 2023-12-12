News
Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance
Press Highlights
2023-12-12 | 01:59
Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance
Sources report that the Lebanese Forces have requested a guarantee for their attendance at the legislative session of the parliament.
The request aims to prevent some MPs from leaving the hall after passing their projects, potentially depriving the session of a quorum before reaching the proposal to extend the term of the Army Commander.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anbaa.
According to sources cited by the Kuwaiti newspaper "Al-Anbaa," the Lebanese Forces specified that the extension for the commander should be the first item on the session's agenda. It is acceptable for Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) MPs to attend without voting in favor of the extension.
Sources reveal a compromise where neither party dominates, suggesting that the extension issue should be the first item voted on by the Lebanese Forces, the Kataeb Party, the Renewal Party, and the Sunni Moderation Party, but without the participation of Hezbollah and the FPM.
When moving to the second item on the agenda, the Lebanese Forces would ensure quorum without voting in their favor.
If this formula is not adhered to, the sources state, "it is necessary to return to the cabinet, regardless of Prime Minister Najib Mikati's warnings."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanese Forces
Party
Guarantee
Legislative
Session
Attendance
