Has the decision regarding Aoun's term extension been settled?

Press Highlights
2023-12-13 | 02:15
High views
Has the decision regarding Aoun's term extension been settled?
0min
Has the decision regarding Aoun's term extension been settled?

Parliamentary sources who participated in the meeting of the Parliamentary Council's Bureau confirmed that the extension for the army commander has not been settled up to this moment.

The sources also revealed to Al-Joumhouria newspaper the possibility of surprises in the last quarter of an hour.

