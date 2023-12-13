News
Has the decision regarding Aoun's term extension been settled?
Press Highlights
2023-12-13 | 02:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Has the decision regarding Aoun's term extension been settled?
Parliamentary sources who participated in the meeting of the Parliamentary Council's Bureau confirmed that the extension for the army commander has not been settled up to this moment.
The sources also revealed to Al-Joumhouria newspaper the possibility of surprises in the last quarter of an hour.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Army
Commander
Next
Hochstein’s diplomatic solution in Lebanon-Israel relations
PM Mikati's urgent move: Unraveling the puzzle of General Aoun's term extension
Previous
