Cocktail Users Transform into Zombies... New Ways of Drug Abuse

An article by "al-Akhbar" addresses the drug crisis in new ways, especially after the spread of a video featuring two young men on a motorcycle described as "zombies." The article states:



Recently, videos have circulated featuring two young men on a motorcycle who, under the influence of drugs, transformed into something resembling "zombies."



This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar.

The alarming fact is that a "community" of zombies is living among us, and such cases continuously reach hospitals and addiction treatment centers due to the phenomenon of consuming drug "cocktails" and hallucinogenic pills. With the recent transformation of the Lebanese market into an experimental field for dealers, according to Dr. Hassan Barji, the Medical Director of "Al-Shifa" Specialized Hospital.