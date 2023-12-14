News
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
11
o
Clear Message from Timing of Saudi Ambassador's Visit to Bkerke
Press Highlights
2023-12-14 | 02:01
Clear Message from Timing of Saudi Ambassador's Visit to Bkerke
The newspaper "Nidaa al-Watan" has learned that the timing of the visit of Saudi Ambassador Walid Al-Bukhari to Bkerke is intended to send a clear message in all directions.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
The Saudi ambassador wanted to convey that his country, along with the Quint committee, stands behind Maronite Patriarch Rai in the battle to prevent the vacuum in military leadership and elect a sovereign and reformist president.
Press Highlights
Bkerke
Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
