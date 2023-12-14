Clear Message from Timing of Saudi Ambassador's Visit to Bkerke





This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.

The newspaper "Nidaa al-Watan" has learned that the timing of the visit of Saudi Ambassador Walid Al-Bukhari to Bkerke is intended to send a clear message in all directions.

The Saudi ambassador wanted to convey that his country, along with the Quint committee, stands behind Maronite Patriarch Rai in the battle to prevent the vacuum in military leadership and elect a sovereign and reformist president.