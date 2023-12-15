Defense Minister Sends a Message to Mikati Regarding Army Leadership: The Decision is Mine

The entry of Caretaker Defense Minister Maurice Slim into the ongoing debate between the parliament and the government on the issue of army leadership has added another level of complications and surrounded the upcoming hours with more mystery.



“When the Prime Minister calls me to address the vacancy in senior military positions and the retirement of the army commander, I will attend the session. However, no one has informed me that this matter is on the table, and it is not listed on the agenda of the Cabinet session this Friday,” Slim stated.

In an interview with "Annahar" newspaper, Slim pointed out that 'he informed the Prime Minister that he is ready to address the vacancy in accordance with the constitution and the law, as agreed with him, through the proposal of appointment. In the absence of an appointment, we go to other articles that stipulate assigning the highest-ranking officer and ruler. We do not leave the army with its major security responsibilities in a situation like the one we are in today without having someone at the helm of the institution," he continued.