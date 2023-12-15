Insiders confirm that Army Commander Joseph Aoun categorically refuses to engage in the ongoing dispute and refuses to be a party to it, "based on the principle that the Army Commander must remain outside factions and above conflicts."



Even when Aoun was asked about his response to recent direct accusations against him, he declined to comment and chose to remain armed with silence, considering the Lebanese people's support for the army as a sufficient and comprehensive response.

Insiders familiar with Aoun's stance told "Al-Joumhouria" newspaper that he is not aspiring for an extension, "but was in the process of leaving at the end of his term. Therefore, he has been urging for about a year to appoint a Chief of Staff to avoid reaching this moment, ensuring a safe transition of leadership to the Chief of Staff, who the Defense Law specifies is the only one to fill any vacancy in the position of the Army Commander, pending the appointment of a new commander. However, all his attempts to remedy the current situation have not yielded results."