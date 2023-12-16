Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat

As the retirement date of the General Prosecutor of the Court of Cassation, Judge Ghassan Oueidat, approaches in February, sources told Al-Akhbar newspaper that the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, informed the Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, that he does not support the appointment of a Shiite judge to the position of the General Prosecutor after Oueidat's retirement.Informed sources told Al-Akhbar, "Judges Nada Dakroub and Ali Ibrahim informed Berri that they will not accept the task.""Meanwhile, the options go to the highest-ranking judge after Dakroub and Ibrahim, a Christian judge rumored to decline the role, opening the way for Sunni Judge Jamal al-Hajjar to assume the position.""On the other hand, there is talk of a temporary solution in which Oueidat would entrust the duties to Judge Ghassan al-Khoury during his absence," the sources added.