Bkerki sources describe the extension of the Army Commander's term as a 'significant step'
Press Highlights
2023-12-16 | 05:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Bkerki sources describe the extension of the Army Commander's term as a 'significant step'
Bkerki expressed its satisfaction with the extension of the Army Commander's term.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
The Nidaa Al-Watan newspaper quoted Bkerki sources as saying that what happened is "a significant step to ensure the continuity of the state structure and constitutes a victory for the nation and national security."
It called for this step to influence "the presidential election's file. Just as the deputies bore the responsibility for not vacating the leadership of the military institution, the other side should meet them and stop obstructing sessions and quorum failure, and elect a president as soon as possible."
Diplomatic circles interpreted the broad picture of what happened Friday, telling Nidaa Al-Watan: "The succession of developments began with the postponement of the Cabinet session and culminated in Parliament."
"This would not have happened if it were not for the general Christian 'atmosphere,' especially in Bkerki and the Christian parties. Also, the significant opposing conditions that coincided with the Christian 'environment,' making it weighty."
The circles added: "Examples include the Sunni 'atmosphere' supporting the extension of the term of the Director General of the Internal Security Forces and the 'environment' of the Democratic Gathering, in addition to these three 'climates,' the civil 'atmosphere' is keen on stability."
"The international pressure in this direction should not be overlooked, reaching the point of threatening with sanctions. Faced with all this, Prime Minister Mikati did not want to position himself against these opposing atmospheres, and Speaker Berri did the same."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Bkerki
Extension
Lebanese Army
Commander
Term
Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat
Previous
