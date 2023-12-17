News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
Press Highlights
2023-12-17 | 00:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
Asharq Al-Awsat learned from parliamentary sources that the appointment of the Chief of Staff was met with objection from the leader of the Marada movement, Sleiman Frangieh.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Arab outlet Asharq Al-Awsat.
Frangieh argued that it is not permissible to make appointments in the absence of the President. If they must be issued, there is no objection to their expansion to include some vacant positions in public administration.
In addition, the sources confirmed that Hezbollah expressed its understanding of Frangieh's position, even though the latter responded to the mediation undertaken by MP Ali Hassan Khalil, commissioned by Berri.
The sources stated that communications are active to create an atmosphere for the government's upcoming session to appoint the Chief of Staff, the Director of Administration, and the Inspector General of the Army to ensure the convening of the Military Council.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Marada
Sleiman Frangieh
Army
Lebanon
Chief Of Staff
President
Bkerki sources describe the extension of the Army Commander's term as a 'significant step'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
07:13
LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:13
LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-13
Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-13
Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-13
MP Michel Moawad: The battle over extending the army commander’s term is not a presidential battle
Lebanon News
2023-12-13
MP Michel Moawad: The battle over extending the army commander’s term is not a presidential battle
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
05:16
Bkerki sources describe the extension of the Army Commander's term as a 'significant step'
Press Highlights
05:16
Bkerki sources describe the extension of the Army Commander's term as a 'significant step'
0
Press Highlights
05:12
Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat
Press Highlights
05:12
Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-16
Irish Soldier, Sean Rooney's killing: Trial delayed amid medical excuse controversy
Press Highlights
2023-12-16
Irish Soldier, Sean Rooney's killing: Trial delayed amid medical excuse controversy
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-16
Lebanese army in the spotlight: Balancing act amidst political and security challenges
Press Highlights
2023-12-16
Lebanese army in the spotlight: Balancing act amidst political and security challenges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-14
Israel to present three-stage plan on Gaza war to the US
Middle East News
2023-12-14
Israel to present three-stage plan on Gaza war to the US
0
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Gaza nearing starvation: WFP warns of dire conditions
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Gaza nearing starvation: WFP warns of dire conditions
0
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Hamas: We hold Biden directly responsible for ethnic cleansing carried out by the occupation forces within Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Hamas: We hold Biden directly responsible for ethnic cleansing carried out by the occupation forces within Al-Shifa Hospital
0
Lebanon News
07:13
LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:13
LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:13
LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:13
LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
05:12
Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat
Press Highlights
05:12
Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat
3
Press Highlights
05:16
Bkerki sources describe the extension of the Army Commander's term as a 'significant step'
Press Highlights
05:16
Bkerki sources describe the extension of the Army Commander's term as a 'significant step'
4
Lebanon News
06:36
French Foreign Minister's visit delayed for technical reasons, LBCI source confirms
Lebanon News
06:36
French Foreign Minister's visit delayed for technical reasons, LBCI source confirms
5
Middle East News
06:15
Amiri Diwan announces death of Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
Middle East News
06:15
Amiri Diwan announces death of Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
6
Lebanon News
08:06
France’s Colonna to visit Lebanon on Monday
Lebanon News
08:06
France’s Colonna to visit Lebanon on Monday
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Echoes of desperation: Tel Aviv streets closed as hostages pay the price
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Echoes of desperation: Tel Aviv streets closed as hostages pay the price
8
Press Highlights
00:39
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
Press Highlights
00:39
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More