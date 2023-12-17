Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment





This article was originally published in and translated from the Arab outlet Asharq Al-Awsat. Asharq Al-Awsat learned from parliamentary sources that the appointment of the Chief of Staff was met with objection from the leader of the Marada movement, Sleiman Frangieh.

Frangieh argued that it is not permissible to make appointments in the absence of the President. If they must be issued, there is no objection to their expansion to include some vacant positions in public administration.



In addition, the sources confirmed that Hezbollah expressed its understanding of Frangieh's position, even though the latter responded to the mediation undertaken by MP Ali Hassan Khalil, commissioned by Berri.



The sources stated that communications are active to create an atmosphere for the government's upcoming session to appoint the Chief of Staff, the Director of Administration, and the Inspector General of the Army to ensure the convening of the Military Council.