French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south

Press Highlights
2023-12-18 | 01:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French Foreign Minister&#39;s diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon&#39;s south
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south

The focus is shifting from the army leadership and the extension for Commander Joseph Aoun to the anticipated visit of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to Lebanon.

This article was initially published in, translated from the online newspaper Al-Anbaa.

This follows a series of positions from Tel Aviv, emphasizing the need to de-escalate tensions along the Lebanese border and reach a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza.

Publicly, Colonna is expected to exert French pressure to halt the ongoing clashes in the south and reduce the existing escalation. 

However, there is no confirmed information about what she will carry in her discussions behind the scenes with the leaders she will meet. Nevertheless, the atmosphere suggests a pivotal point, focusing on the situation in the south and UN Resolution 1701.

It is anticipated that Colonna will meet with the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Army Commander Joseph Aoun and visit the south. 

The visit comes after information about the French President Emmanuel Macron canceling his planned visit to Lebanon.

Political sources told Al-Anbaa that "Colonna will stress the necessity of stopping the escalation in southern Lebanon, and she may discuss behind the scenes what is being said about projects to pressure Hezbollah to withdraw from the south to north of the Litani River." 

In a statement to the newspaper, the sources link the visit to statements by Israeli officials and available information as the Israeli government "says either to diplomatically remove Hezbollah from its borders or resort to force to do so. There is also information about American-French efforts to change the security situation in southern Lebanon."

Confirming these atmospheres is a statement by the member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, who said, "Neither diplomacy will achieve anything for Israel, nor will the military. They say they have set a timeline for a decisive victory in Lebanon but will only reap disappointment, loss, and defeat."

"This is not a rhetorical speech but facts that the enemy has experienced and our people and nation have witnessed. The leaders of the enemy are in severe confusion and are detached from reality, as seen in Gaza and southern Lebanon," he added.

In conclusion, the south remains on a delicate balance, even though the war is still controlled according to specific rules of engagement because Israel could expand its operations southward at any moment to attempt to implement its project. 

The race is between diplomacy and the "drums of war" to save Lebanon and the region. In case political efforts fail, possibilities are open on both fronts.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

France

Catherine Colonna

De-escalation

Southern Lebanon

UN Resolution 1701

Tel Aviv

Gaza

Ceasefire

Hezbollah

Israel

LBCI Next
Will appointments pass in the Military Council?
Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-22

Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-05

Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

PM Mikati reiterates commitment to peace, ceasefire efforts in Gaza and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-31

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:24

Le Drian is in contact with members of the Quintet Committee

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:21

Will appointments pass in the Military Council?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-17

Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-30

Intensifying clashes: Israel launches new phase of conflict in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
04:12

Israel faces international condemnation amid Gaza conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-13

Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability

LBCI
World News
01:31

Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Urgent Search for Lina Laure Steiger: Missing Person in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:50

French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:05

In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:21

Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:21

Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More