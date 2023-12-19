Le Drian to return to Beirut





This article was initially published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria. Diplomatic sources informed Al-Joumhouria that "the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian will return to Beirut to complete his mission" without specifying a date for his visit.

The sources said that consultations continue along the lines of the Quint Committee, intending to make an effective move to help the Lebanese elect a president, "which we see as urgently necessary."



In addition, they stated, "The Lebanese must realize that the situation in Lebanon is very critical, and Paris is looking with great concern at the escalating situation on the borders. We have sent a series of messages to Hezbollah and also to Israel, urging them not to cause widespread confrontations with catastrophic consequences. The visit of the French Foreign Minister is part of this framework."