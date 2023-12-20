Tensions rise as US enters political arena: Hezbollah operations and Israeli shelling heighten concerns in the south

The French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, had barely left Lebanon after conveying the officials about the looming dangers from the south. Reports emerged that the United States had directly entered the scene, aiming to replace war with politics.However, fueling the dialogue, these developments did not alter the situation on the ground along the southern borders.According to evening reports, several southern towns were subjected to Israeli shelling, reminiscent of similar violence in the July 2006 war. In contrast, Hezbollah spoke of a series of operations against Israeli positions and mourned the fall of three members.What are the political developments that changed expectations on Tuesday?Against the backdrop of talks held by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Israel, he heard from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that Israel "wants Hezbollah's forces to be pushed roughly 6 miles from the border as part of a diplomatic deal to end tensions with Lebanon," according to the American site "Axios," citing three Israeli and US officials.In contrast, the US administration is "deeply concerned that escalating border skirmishes could lead to an all-out war that will be even worse than the Gaza conflict," as reported by the site.Israeli officials said Netanyahu and Gallant told Austin that "Israel could not accept that tens of thousands of its citizens were displaced for months because of the security situation on the other side of the border."They added, "Israel wants a deal that includes pushing Hezbollah's forces far enough that they will not be able to fire at the Israeli villages and towns along the border or be able to conduct a raid like the one Hamas conducted on Oct. 7."These officials stated that Netanyahu and Gallant informed Austin that, as part of this agreement, "they want Hezbollah to not be allowed to go back to its positions along the border, which Israel destroyed in the last two months.""Axios" noted that Austin told Netanyahu and Gallant that the "Biden administration understands the Israeli concerns and will push for a peaceful solution, but asked that Israel give time and space for diplomacy and not take steps that exacerbate the tensions."In this context, according to Israeli officials, Netanyahu and Gallant said, "Israel is willing to give diplomacy a chance, but stressed they want to see progress in the next few weeks."At this dangerous juncture for Lebanon, especially in the south, the issue of the military institution remains a matter of concern, as evidenced in the Cabinet session.This session ended with the approval of 19 ministers to issue 14 laws approved by the parliament last Friday, including the extension of the term of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, effective after its publication in the official gazette.This step came to complete the "defeat" of the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, who suffered it in parliament.The session did not witness the introduction, beyond the agenda, of appointing a new Chief of Staff in the army and filling the vacancies in the Military Council.However, a letter from the Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to Defense Minister Maurice Sleem and the latter's similar response have rekindled tensions between the two sides, indicating that matters may move towards appointments beyond the defense minister, who is awaiting the outcome of the appeal that the law extending the term of the commander and other security leaders may face.In preparation for the expected military appointments in the government, a channel of communication opened between the Progressive Socialist Party and the Marada Movement, which until recently objected to these appointments within the government.A delegation from the party, led by MP Wael Abou Faour, visited MP Tony Frangieh at his residence in Beirut. Sources told Nidaa al-Watan, "The atmosphere was positive, and we sensed their keenness on the military institution and its regularity."Despite the ministerial session being the last this year, sources indicated another session is expected before the New Year if efforts succeed in agreeing on the appointments "package."