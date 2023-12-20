French Foreign Minister's visit: Limited progress amidst political challenges and regional complexities

Press Highlights
2023-12-20 | 01:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French Foreign Minister&#39;s visit: Limited progress amidst political challenges and regional complexities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
French Foreign Minister's visit: Limited progress amidst political challenges and regional complexities

In the face of Lebanon's refusal to implement UN Resolution 1701 in its entirety before Israel does so, and based on what the French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna heard from Lebanese officials, as expected, her visit did not yield more than her initial visit and the visits of other French envoys involved in the presidential file assigned to Jean-Yves Le Drian, the envoy of President Emmanuel Macron. 

This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anbaa. 

This is especially true given her "negative" response when questioned during her press conference about whether France is still committed to the old presidential option, namely Sleiman Frangieh.

Among the obstacles to the visit's success was that France could not resolve the issue of the Presidency regarding the considerations for the "Resistance Axis" and its backers. 

Among these hindrances is also the fact that the war has not ended in Gaza. Hezbollah and its allies stipulate the cessation of the war in Gaza before any discussion about the situation in southern Lebanon.

As part of the diplomatic movement, the commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) met with the French minister, confirming that the situation in southern Lebanon is tense and dangerous with escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

Major General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz stated that the current situation, as everyone knows, is tense. They seek to maintain the status quo and play a mediating role between the two parties to "avoid miscalculations or interpretations that could be another cause for escalation."

On the southern border issue, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab discussed developments with US Ambassador Dorothy Shea, focusing on the role of the US administration in preventing escalation and averting war. 

The discussion also touched on cooperation that led to achievements in various files, most notably the maritime demarcation.

The US Ambassador acknowledged the recent legislative achievements and the approval of laws that serve the interests of the Lebanese people, including the Sovereign Fund law.

Meanwhile, debate continues over the term extension of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun within the Free Patriotic Movement and its leader, Gebran Bassil. 

Bassil described the army commander as the West's candidate and those who follow the West's will inside, removing the "image" of the consensus candidate. He claimed that Aoun is part of a project to dismantle entities from Iraq to Syria and Lebanon and that he was behind the events of October 17. 

He affirmed that the movement would challenge the law issued by the parliament.

On the other hand, Speaker Berri spoke to his visitors about the possibility of projecting what happened in the legislative session onto the Presidency.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

France

Politics

UN Resolution 1701

Catherine Colonna

Presidency

Resistance Axis

Gaza

War

Hezbollah

Israel

Tensions

UNIFIL

Lebanese Army

Commander

Term

Extension

LBCI Next
Diplomatic activity unfolds in Bkerke
Tensions rise as US enters political arena: Hezbollah operations and Israeli shelling heighten concerns in the south
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-17

Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-01

France's Le Drian to LBCI: I support the term extension of army commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-28

Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:30

In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:26

Diplomatic activity unfolds in Bkerke

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

Tensions rise as US enters political arena: Hezbollah operations and Israeli shelling heighten concerns in the south

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-19

Le Drian to return to Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-18

The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:07

Operation Prosperity Guardian: Unraveling the Maritime Alliance Countering Houthi Threats in the Red Sea

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-13

Brazilian Neymar "likely to depart" from Paris Saint-Germain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

Tensions rise as US enters political arena: Hezbollah operations and Israeli shelling heighten concerns in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Early morning raids: Israeli warplanes target border areas

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
12:00

Houthi official: Any country taking action against Houthis in the Red Sea will have their ships targeted

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More