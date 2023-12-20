News
Diplomatic activity unfolds in Bkerke
Press Highlights
2023-12-20 | 03:26
Diplomatic activity unfolds in Bkerke
Al-Joumhouria newspaper has learned that Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi will meet consecutively on Wednesday with both the Papal Ambassador to Lebanon, Monsignor Paolo Borgia, and the US Ambassador, Dorothy Shea.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.
Religious and diplomatic sources told "Al-Joumhouria" that there is much discussion in Bkerke that has not yet been leaked.
Diplomatic meetings have generated multiple approaches that have positively influenced new international and regional readings.
It is inevitable that these approaches will eventually lead to executive stages, which can be translated into steps that have not yet been announced in more than one Arab and Western capital concerned with the Lebanese file.
This includes the most intricate details, particularly those related to the situation in southern Lebanon and the major constitutional and political developments.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Maronite Patriarch
Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi
Papal
Ambassador
Monsignor Paolo Borgia
US
Dorothy Shea
