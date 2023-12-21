News
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
Press Highlights
2023-12-21 | 00:33
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
Less than a month ago, the southern front witnessed a truce, during which hostilities ceased for a few days, following a similar truce in the Gaza war. Therefore, there is a belief that the current regional and international efforts will lead to a repetition of the truce if successful at any time from now onwards.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
Notably, a peculiarity recently distinguished the southern front in the talks held by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Tel Aviv.
In this context, diplomatic sources informed Nidaa Al-Watan that there is an apparent American-Israeli discrepancy, as the American side proposes a ceasefire along the southern border, followed by pressure to implement Resolution 1701 concurrently with the launch of negotiations to demarcate the land borders.
Meanwhile, the Israeli side insists on introducing amendments to the resolution, transferring it to Chapter VII, which gives the Israelis an American guarantee that calm will prevail along the southern front throughout the border negotiations.
The sources explained that Iran, which has economically and politically benefited to the maximum due to the wars in Gaza, along the Lebanese border, and extending to Yemen is not inclined to get involved or enter into a war, even if Netanyahu ignites the Lebanon front.
They stated, "Iran's entire focus has been and remains on protecting Hezbollah," considering the costs the party has incurred, especially in terms of human casualties, as extremely high in a battle it engaged with and was not a partner in causing.
In a related development, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing informed sources, that Hezbollah is paying an increasing price during weeks of clashes with Israel, which has killed more than 100 of its members.
However, Hezbollah does not expect a comprehensive war, even with the increase in the number of casualties and the continuation of the conflict.
Reuters quoted Hezbollah official Sheikh Yousef Srour as saying that there was a pledge to "support the Gaza front" until the end and to reduce pressure on it "as much as possible." Still, he added that Hezbollah is acting in a way that "does not explode the situation in general."
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, said in an interview with the Iranian news agency Mehr that the expansion of the confrontation with Israel is a possibility, but they cannot specify the timing, circumstances, or conditions that would lead to this expansion.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World News
Middle East News
US
Israel
Lebanon
South
War
Gaza
Resolution 1701
Hezbollah
