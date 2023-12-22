Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri will initiate consultations in various directions at the beginning of the new year, in a new initiative aimed at urging political stakeholders to reach an agreement on completing the presidential process, Al-Joumhouria has learned.Pending this movement, it is expected that the holidays will witness communications and meetings among the concerned parties, considering the ongoing developments locally, regionally, and internationally, whether related to the Lebanese situation or regional circumstances.This is especially true since some capitals interested in Lebanon have advised officials and political forces on the necessity of reaching an agreement on a president and forming an authority capable of keeping pace with the agreements and settlements being prepared for the region.Lebanon should not be distant or uninvolved in them so as not to be done in its absence and perhaps at its expense.