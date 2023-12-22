In pursuit of a President: Berri's new endeavors; Defense Minister shares insights

2023-12-22
In pursuit of a President: Berri&#39;s new endeavors; Defense Minister shares insights
2min
In pursuit of a President: Berri's new endeavors; Defense Minister shares insights

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri will initiate consultations in various directions at the beginning of the new year in a new initiative aimed at urging political stakeholders to reach an agreement on completing the presidential process, sources confirmed to Al-Joumhouria newspaper.
 
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.

On another note, ministerial sources considered the meeting between Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Defense Minister Maurice Sleem, as reported by the same newspaper, a positive step towards addressing the existing issue.

They believed that the resolution would not occur in the near future, even though discussions continue on the mechanism to be followed for the resolution.

However, the sources confirmed that the deadline would not be extended, and matters are progressing towards a solution at the beginning of the new year.

Sleem told Al-Joumhouria: "There is nothing personal between me and Prime Minister Mikati, and the meeting happened at his request. This is what the Minister of Culture informed me of, and I informed him that I am the Minister of Defense in a government chaired by Mikati, and I certainly have no objection."

Sleem denied being regretful towards Mikati, as stated in the statement.
 

Nabih Berri's political gambit: New year consultations for presidential resolution
