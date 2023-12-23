News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New US Ambassador Lisa Johnson to reinvigorate Presidential Electoral file
Press Highlights
2023-12-23 | 00:31
High views
Share
Share
3
min
New US Ambassador Lisa Johnson to reinvigorate Presidential Electoral file
With the imminent departure of the US Ambassador Dorothy Shea from Lebanon in the coming days, Nidaa Al-Watan has learned that the new ambassador, Lisa Johnson, will arrive in Beirut on the fifth of January to assume her duties as the designated ambassador to her country in Lebanon.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
She is expected to become the accredited ambassador with the election of the president and the submission of her approval papers for the new president.
Johnson, who served at the US Embassy in Beirut between 2002 and 2004 when Vincent Battle was the ambassador to Beirut, witnessed the handover process between him and his successor, Jeffrey Feltman; she knows the Lebanese structure with its complexities, especially since it accompanied the most difficult stage of political tension during which International Resolution 1559 was issued.
The resolution split Lebanon into two opposite halves, leading to a significant earthquake with the assassination of martyr Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.
According to a follow-up source, "Johnson, who has cultivated friendly relationships with Lebanese leaders and figures, is expected to start her mission by actively re-launching the presidential electoral file through the frameworks of both the Arab and international quintets. This will involve adopting two complementary paths:
Firstly, investing in the understanding reached between the opposition parliamentary blocs, which converged in supporting the extension of the term of the Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, as the external observers perceived fundamental positives in this convergence, as the vote was seen as constitutional and summed up the united national will.
Secondly, building on the initial positivity that accompanied positive Arab and international pressure leading to the achievement of this extension, the quintet will move forward from the same framework, exerting broader and escalating positive pressure, ultimately creating conditions for the possible election of a president."
In addition, the source revealed that "Arab and international pressure will encourage the non-return of the rift between the main political and parliamentary forces, and to activate the communication that has occurred, by turning away from the vague dialogue tables that lead to no result, opting instead for bilateral understandings and dialogues. When the presidential convergence occurs, a direct session will be convened under the direct sponsorship of the Arab and international quintet."
The source clarified that "the fundamental bet is on the open channel between Ain el-Tineh and Maarab, in partnership with the Moukhtara, as it seems that Hezbollah authorizes Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to undertake the understanding he deems appropriate regarding the presidential election. And, in this matter, Hezbollah stands behind President Berri, not alongside or in front of him, meaning that it approves any solution he reaches."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
US
Ambassador
Lisa Johnson
President
Electoral
File
Lebanon
Dorothy Shea
Next
Qatar takes center stage as French role falters in Lebanese presidential race
In pursuit of a President: Berri's new endeavors; Defense Minister shares insights
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-28
Samir Geagea discusses the presidential file with the Qatar Ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-09-28
Samir Geagea discusses the presidential file with the Qatar Ambassador to Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-21
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
Press Highlights
2023-12-21
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-18
Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge
Press Highlights
2023-12-18
Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-05
Continuous commitment: Egyptian ambassador's pledge to Lebanon's stability
Lebanon News
2023-12-05
Continuous commitment: Egyptian ambassador's pledge to Lebanon's stability
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:39
Qatar takes center stage as French role falters in Lebanese presidential race
Press Highlights
01:39
Qatar takes center stage as French role falters in Lebanese presidential race
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-22
In pursuit of a President: Berri's new endeavors; Defense Minister shares insights
Press Highlights
2023-12-22
In pursuit of a President: Berri's new endeavors; Defense Minister shares insights
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-22
Nabih Berri's political gambit: New year consultations for presidential resolution
Press Highlights
2023-12-22
Nabih Berri's political gambit: New year consultations for presidential resolution
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-22
Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'
Press Highlights
2023-12-22
Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-22
Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-22
Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-07
European Observatory: The need to deliver all documents related to BDL to conduct the forensic audit
Lebanon News
2023-09-07
European Observatory: The need to deliver all documents related to BDL to conduct the forensic audit
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-06
New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis
Lebanon News
2023-09-06
New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis
0
Press Highlights
01:39
Qatar takes center stage as French role falters in Lebanese presidential race
Press Highlights
01:39
Qatar takes center stage as French role falters in Lebanese presidential race
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:46
Mikati: Lebanon ready to apply UN resolution on border if Israel complies
Lebanon News
07:46
Mikati: Lebanon ready to apply UN resolution on border if Israel complies
2
Lebanon News
12:21
Israeli soldier killed, another 'severely' injured in Lebanon shelling
Lebanon News
12:21
Israeli soldier killed, another 'severely' injured in Lebanon shelling
3
Press Highlights
00:31
New US Ambassador Lisa Johnson to reinvigorate Presidential Electoral file
Press Highlights
00:31
New US Ambassador Lisa Johnson to reinvigorate Presidential Electoral file
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Hostage stalemate: Hamas video sparks outrage in Israel amidst fading negotiation hopes and calls to halt Gaza aid
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Hostage stalemate: Hamas video sparks outrage in Israel amidst fading negotiation hopes and calls to halt Gaza aid
5
Lebanon News
02:45
Israeli army conducts raid near UNIFIL center along Khardali River
Lebanon News
02:45
Israeli army conducts raid near UNIFIL center along Khardali River
6
Middle East News
12:36
UN Security Council moves to attempt increase in Gaza aid after US abstains
Middle East News
12:36
UN Security Council moves to attempt increase in Gaza aid after US abstains
7
News Bulletin Reports
07:46
Red Sea tensions: Impact on regional navigation and Yemeni peace talks
News Bulletin Reports
07:46
Red Sea tensions: Impact on regional navigation and Yemeni peace talks
8
Press Highlights
01:39
Qatar takes center stage as French role falters in Lebanese presidential race
Press Highlights
01:39
Qatar takes center stage as French role falters in Lebanese presidential race
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More