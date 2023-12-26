Anticipating the new year: Lebanon's hopes for peace, a president, and institutional 'revival'

Press Highlights
2023-12-26 | 01:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Anticipating the new year: Lebanon&#39;s hopes for peace, a president, and institutional &#39;revival&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Anticipating the new year: Lebanon's hopes for peace, a president, and institutional 'revival'

The Christmas celebrations were absent this year from the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem and other Palestinian cities amid the destructive war waged by Israel on Gaza, claiming the lives of thousands.

This article was originally published in, translated from online newspaper Al Anbaa.

In Lebanon, Christmas was present but with a somber tone, especially in the border villages that have been under Israeli attacks for over 78 days. 

The celebrations in these border villages served as an act of resilience against the backdrop of continuous Israeli shelling in the south.

On this occasion, Progressive Socialist Party leader and Member of Parliament Taymour Jumblatt extended Christmas greetings, stating: "During the holiday season, the focus remains on the tragedy of the Palestinian people and the people of the south, and the suffering of the oppressed." 

He wished for genuine salvation for Lebanon and the causes of justice everywhere.

Pope Francis addressed Christmas and the war in Gaza in his speech, calling on the international community to press for ending the war in Gaza, the release of all hostages, to put an end to this war, and to bring humanitarian aid to the besieged population.

He expressed deep sorrow for the victims of the heinous attack. 

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi expressed his disappointment, finding no change in the minds of the deputies that would make them insist on electing a president, which means that the presidency and the completion of appointments have been postponed to the new year.

In this context, political sources expressed concern that 2024 may be like its predecessors, witnessing the accumulation of unresolved files. 

In a call with Al Anbaa, they mentioned many files that were hoped to be resolved on such occasions but were transferred to the years that followed, and their solution now required a "divine miracle."

Sources told Al Anbaa that the parliament's current composition and division make it incapable of electing a president through local consensus. 

It is nearly impossible for parliamentary blocs to find common ground that might help elect a president without external pressure, at least equivalent to the pressure exerted to extend the term of the army commander.

The sources expected the appointment of the Chief of Staff and the Military Council for army leadership to pass, linking the president's election to the cessation of the war on Gaza. 

There will be no initiative towards the Lebanese interior unless the international forces put an end to the movements of the Houthis in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea.

This is expected to take time to resolve, indicating that no presidential breakthrough is likely before next spring.

However, parliamentary sources told Al Anbaa about initiatives to revitalize the presidential deadline, which will be witnessed at the beginning of the new year. 

The most important of these is the initiative of Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, who anticipates the possibility of finding common ground between various political forces, relying on the atmosphere that accompanied the extension of the army commander's term that can be built upon in the presidential deadline.

Therefore, the Lebanese await the beginning of a new year, hoping it brings peace to their homeland and salvation through the election of a president and the revival of state institutions, which are witnessing unprecedented collapse one after another.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Middle East News

Lebanon

President

Christmas

Bethlehem

Israel

War

Gaza

Pope Francis

Chief Of Staff

Military Council

Houthi

US-Israel relations in the balance: Biden's 'last-minute call' thwarts Israeli preemptive strike on Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-24

Israeli President: If we drag Hezbollah into war, Lebanon will pay the price

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20

Did Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi militants enter the war between Israel and the Gaza Strip?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

US-Israel relations in the balance: Biden's 'last-minute call' thwarts Israeli preemptive strike on Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-24

Lebanon's presidential void: Conflicting atmospheres emerge amidst regional tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-23

Qatar takes center stage as French role falters in Lebanese presidential race

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-23

New US Ambassador Lisa Johnson to reinvigorate Presidential Electoral file

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-20

Israel and Hamas show signs of 'readiness' for a new truce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13

Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:09

Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-26

Al Jazeera: Israeli artillery shelling targets eastern Bureij Camp in central Gaza Strip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

US-Israel relations in the balance: Biden's 'last-minute call' thwarts Israeli preemptive strike on Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Israeli injured in Hezbollah strike on Western Galilee

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:27

Anticipating the new year: Lebanon's hopes for peace, a president, and institutional 'revival'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Hezbollah says targeted monitoring room near Shomera barracks

LBCI
Middle East News
05:27

Israeli soldier dies from wounds incurred at Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:41

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:06

Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:09

Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More