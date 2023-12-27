



This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan. Isolated from external interest in the military institution, regardless of its leader's identity, considering it as the pillar of fundamental stability in the country, trust in the person of the Army Commander General Joseph Aoun is seen as a reassuring factor for states and individuals to assist the institution financially, materially, or militarily, according to sources connected to influential countries.

There is consensus that General Joseph Aoun has succeeded on multiple levels within the military institution, from "reform" and establishing the principle of transparency to good administration, maintaining the cohesion and resilience of the institution, and standing by all personnel... to "political" success in dealing with multiple challenges, overcoming various obstacles, and managing the relationship with Hezbollah.



Extending the term of the Army Commander is linked to external calls for implementing Resolution 1701 and deploying the Army south of the Litani River in exchange for the withdrawal of Hezbollah. Americans and Europeans are betting on General Joseph Aoun to enforce this with "force."



However, the Army's handling of "Hezbollah" opening the southern front with Israel indicates that the Army operates within the political decision and government directives. Therefore, everyone, both internally and internationally, understands that the Army cannot make a decision to confront "Hezbollah," meaning the disintegration of the Army and civil war.



Despite the various reasons for extending the term of the Army Commander, the fundamental concern for countries involved in Lebanese affairs remains to preserve the Army to maintain Lebanon. The military institution continues to receive donations, assistance, and grants, including military ones, within annual programs, mainly from the United States and Lebanese residents and expatriates through small amounts or providing "laboratories" or medicines, for example.



Since taking command of the Army in 2017, Aoun has focused on medical care and recovery, so most assistance is directed towards securing healthcare for all active-duty military personnel, retirees, and their families.



Despite the financial and economic crisis that has affected the public sector and all state institutions, both security and civilian, the army leadership has managed to continue providing healthcare for its members at a rate of 100 percent, being the only institution that settles all its obligations to hospitals.



In addition, the Army Commander visited several countries seeking assistance for the army personnel and financial support. The virtual international conference to support the Army took place in June 2021. It was later translated into "One Hundred Dollars" monthly for each personnel from Qatar or the United States.



In June 2022, Qatar announced financial support of $60 million to support the salaries of the Lebanese army personnel. After the United States overcame the legal obstacles prohibiting direct financial aid to a foreign army, it announced on January 25th, in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the launch of a program to support the Army and internal security forces with a value of $72 million over six months, including a monthly payment of $100 for each military personnel.



With the American financial payments being distributed to the military, the $100 from Qatar stopped, knowing that it was scheduled for one year. After the end of the American financial payments last November, the Qatari payments, which end in March, were resumed.



Will the monthly financial aid for the army personnel be extended after the extension of its commander? According to sources connected to countries involved in Lebanese affairs, the decision to maintain the cohesion of the Army for the stability of Lebanon remains the same for all parties. Therefore, the principle of supporting the Army remains in place.



In addition to confidence in the army leadership, various military aid and donations from individuals continue to ensure comprehensive healthcare in the foreseeable future. The Army also received a fuel grant from the "Qatar Development Fund" worth $30 million for six months as part of an agreement concluded at the end of last August, with payments arriving gradually.



As for the $100 distributed directly and equally to the army personnel, the "trilateral" discussion has begun between the military institution, Doha, and Washington. No confirmation has been made yet if this aid will be "extended," but there is a discussion on the matter following a request from the army leadership to continue beyond March 2024.



Suppose a decision is made to extend this assistance. In that case, Qatar will likely be the funding party, as there are many legal obstacles to approving new American financial aid to the Army, and everyone, internally and internationally, is concerned about the military institution remaining resilient.