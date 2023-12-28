News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bil Aleb
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Taymour Jumblatt to continue his moves to break the stalemate in the presidential file
Press Highlights
2023-12-28 | 02:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Taymour Jumblatt to continue his moves to break the stalemate in the presidential file
Al Anbaa political sources interpret the actions of Progressive Socialist Party leader and Member of Parliament Taymour Jumblatt towards political blocs as extending beyond the limits of appointing the Chief of Staff and the Military Council.
This article was originally published in,
translated
from
online
newspaper
Al Anbaa
.
They see it as part of an atmosphere of building bridges for communication and constructive dialogue among everyone, potentially paving the way for positive developments that may create an environment conducive to the election of a president, perhaps being prepared for early in the new year.
The sources pointed out to the online newspaper Al Anbaa that Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri is part of these meetings. MP Jumblatt will continue his movements to break the existing deadlock in the presidential file.
The upcoming visit of the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Lebanon in mid-January may have positive implications this time, possibly leading to an understanding in the presidential file.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Progressive Socialist Party
Taymour Jumblatt
Presidential
File
Chief of Staff
Military Council
'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-21
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
Press Highlights
2023-12-21
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-24
Lebanon's presidential void: Conflicting atmospheres emerge amidst regional tensions
Press Highlights
2023-12-24
Lebanon's presidential void: Conflicting atmospheres emerge amidst regional tensions
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-23
New US Ambassador Lisa Johnson to reinvigorate Presidential Electoral file
Press Highlights
2023-12-23
New US Ambassador Lisa Johnson to reinvigorate Presidential Electoral file
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-22
Lebanon's Mikati urges swift presidential election amidst signs of recovery
Lebanon News
2023-12-22
Lebanon's Mikati urges swift presidential election amidst signs of recovery
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:31
'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'
Press Highlights
01:31
'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'
0
Press Highlights
00:45
Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination
Press Highlights
00:45
Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-27
Beyond March 2024: The uncertain future of $100 monthly Aid for Lebanon's Army
Press Highlights
2023-12-27
Beyond March 2024: The uncertain future of $100 monthly Aid for Lebanon's Army
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-27
Tensions rise in the Middle East: Southern borders deteriorate following killing of Quds Force leader
Press Highlights
2023-12-27
Tensions rise in the Middle East: Southern borders deteriorate following killing of Quds Force leader
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-07
Challenges in Implementing Taxation on Profits: Scrutinizing Lebanon's Budget Amid Financial Controversies
Press Highlights
2023-10-07
Challenges in Implementing Taxation on Profits: Scrutinizing Lebanon's Budget Amid Financial Controversies
0
Sports News
2023-07-24
Cristiano Ronaldo, goodwill ambassador of Saudi football on tour in Japan
Sports News
2023-07-24
Cristiano Ronaldo, goodwill ambassador of Saudi football on tour in Japan
0
World News
2023-12-21
US Gulf of Mexico oil auction is largest since 2015
World News
2023-12-21
US Gulf of Mexico oil auction is largest since 2015
0
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:19
Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended
Lebanon News
06:19
Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction
3
Press Highlights
00:45
Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination
Press Highlights
00:45
Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination
4
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli warplanes conduct intensive flights amid airstrikes in the western sector
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli warplanes conduct intensive flights amid airstrikes in the western sector
5
Lebanon News
05:43
UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela
Lebanon News
05:43
UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela
6
Press Highlights
01:31
'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'
Press Highlights
01:31
'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'
7
Lebanon News
04:29
UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation
Lebanon News
04:29
UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation
8
Lebanon News
02:19
Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike
Lebanon News
02:19
Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More