Taymour Jumblatt to continue his moves to break the stalemate in the presidential file

2023-12-28 | 02:43
Taymour Jumblatt to continue his moves to break the stalemate in the presidential file
2min
Taymour Jumblatt to continue his moves to break the stalemate in the presidential file

Al Anbaa political sources interpret the actions of Progressive Socialist Party leader and Member of Parliament Taymour Jumblatt towards political blocs as extending beyond the limits of appointing the Chief of Staff and the Military Council. 
 
This article was originally published in, translated from online newspaper Al Anbaa.

They see it as part of an atmosphere of building bridges for communication and constructive dialogue among everyone, potentially paving the way for positive developments that may create an environment conducive to the election of a president, perhaps being prepared for early in the new year.

The sources pointed out to the online newspaper Al Anbaa that Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri is part of these meetings. MP Jumblatt will continue his movements to break the existing deadlock in the presidential file. 

The upcoming visit of the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Lebanon in mid-January may have positive implications this time, possibly leading to an understanding in the presidential file.
 

