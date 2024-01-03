Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed

2024-01-03 | 05:07
Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed
0min
Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed

Sources reveal that an Israeli drone targeted Saleh al-Arouri, the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, with a direct missile as he left a meeting at a building on Hadi Nasrallah's highway and got in his car.

Sources informed "Nidaa Al-Watan" newspaper that his office, which he had just left, was hit by a missile or possibly two.

