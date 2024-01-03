Le Drian's presence in Riyadh and the Presidential candidacy narrowed down to two contenders

Press Highlights
2024-01-03 | 05:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Le Drian&#39;s presence in Riyadh and the Presidential candidacy narrowed down to two contenders
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Le Drian's presence in Riyadh and the Presidential candidacy narrowed down to two contenders

A parliamentary source close to Saudi Arabia confirmed that the French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, is present in Riyadh, due to his new position, to coordinate with the Saudi authorities as the head of the development committee for the AlUla tourism project.

This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria.

The source told Al Joumhouria newspaper that it is natural for Le Drian to meet with senior Saudi officials to discuss the Lebanese file and his ongoing coordination with Qatar.

The source pointed out that it is expected that Qatar's envoy, Jassim bin Fahad Al Thani, will visit Beirut on a new mission related to the presidential entitlement, carrying, as rumored, a comprehensive presidential project with specific names.

The source indicates that the options are now limited to the names of the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, and the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun. 

However, the latter still faces the dilemma of amending the constitution after his term's extension for a year, which requires new approaches.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Saudi Arabia

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Riyadh

Presidency

Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-28

France and Saudi Arabia join efforts for Lebanon’s stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-01

Presidency Crisis in Lebanon: Exploring Options

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Mikati condemns Beirut's suburb explosion: A new Israeli crime aimed at dragging Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Third phase of the ground operation: Israel's comprehensive plan along Gaza and Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
05:07

Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-02

Southern Lebanon's dilemma: Strategic shifts and resolution 1701

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-02

Berri's diplomatic insights: UNIFIL's role, resolution 1701, and Israel's obstruction

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-29

Bassil on the relationship with Hezbollah: We agree on protecting Lebanon and disagree on 'building it'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Netanyahu's advisor to MSNBC: We did not claim responsibility for the Beirut attack, and it did not target the Lebanese government or Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-13

Gaza Health Ministry: 18,608 people killed, 50,594 injured in Israeli strikes since October 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-02

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri assassinated in explosion in southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Breaking news: Car targeted in preliminary incident in Bir Al Abed

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Netanyahu's advisor to MSNBC: We did not claim responsibility for the Beirut attack, and it did not target the Lebanese government or Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Hamas official denies to LBCI that Osama Hamdan was targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:20

Al-Aqsa TV affiliated with Hamas: Al-Qassam Brigades commanders Samir Fandi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqra Abu Ammar killed in Israeli attack in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties

LBCI
Middle East News
12:36

Yedioth Ahronoth, quoting Israeli officials: Saleh al-Arouri's assassination was a 'high-quality operation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More