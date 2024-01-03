A parliamentary source close to Saudi Arabia confirmed that the French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, is present in Riyadh, due to his new position, to coordinate with the Saudi authorities as the head of the development committee for the AlUla tourism project.The source told Al Joumhouria newspaper that it is natural for Le Drian to meet with senior Saudi officials to discuss the Lebanese file and his ongoing coordination with Qatar.The source pointed out that it is expected that Qatar's envoy, Jassim bin Fahad Al Thani, will visit Beirut on a new mission related to the presidential entitlement, carrying, as rumored, a comprehensive presidential project with specific names.The source indicates that the options are now limited to the names of the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, and the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun.However, the latter still faces the dilemma of amending the constitution after his term's extension for a year, which requires new approaches.