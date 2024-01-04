Hezbollah's strategic calculations: Navigating political 'minefields' after Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

Press Highlights
2024-01-04 | 01:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah&#39;s strategic calculations: Navigating political &#39;minefields&#39; after Saleh al-Arouri&#39;s assassination
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hezbollah's strategic calculations: Navigating political 'minefields' after Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

In an analysis of the events, a political source told Al-Joumhouria that the assassination of Saleh Al-Arouri in the southern suburbs of Beirut has put Hezbollah in a delicate position.

This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria. 

The party does not seek a wide-scale war with Israel, and this confirms its commitment to the rules of engagement since October 8th, limiting its confrontation with Israel to the southern border region. 

It avoids any military move that could disrupt the internal situation in Lebanon. 

The assassination has presented Hezbollah with a challenging choice - to fulfill the promise made by its Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, to retaliate against any assassination of a Lebanese, Palestinian, Iranian, or Syrian figure in Lebanon or to decide to contain the situation and respond "selectively."

According to the source, the significant challenge for Hezbollah, even if it is committed to responding to any assassination, is that "it does not swim inside Lebanon in a sea that covers any step it takes."

The Lebanese society is "vertically and horizontally" divided between those supporting Hezbollah's actions and those refusing to engage in this war, especially after the "October 7th" operation and Hamas storming into the Gaza envelope's settlements.

Al-Joumhouria asked a high-ranking official about Hezbollah's possible responses, and he stated, "Under any circumstances, the party's response is inevitable. The party cannot let this assassination pass without a reaction."

"It will have its timing and determine the time and place to 'inflict pain' on Israel. However, in my opinion, this response will be calculated and will miss the opportunity for Israel to achieve its goal of destabilizing Lebanon," the official added.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Saleh Al-Arouri

Assassination

October 7th

Hamas

Gaza

Israel

Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI Next
How will Hezbollah respond to the killing of al-Arouri?
'Defiance amid tragedy': Hamas vows to continue resistance following Al-Arouri's assassination
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Security alert in the region: Israel's assassination of Hamas' Saleh al-Arouri sparks fear of escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Fouad Siniora condemns the Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:35

How will Hezbollah respond to the killing of al-Arouri?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

'Defiance amid tragedy': Hamas vows to continue resistance following Al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-03

Le Drian's presence in Riyadh and the Presidential candidacy narrowed down to two contenders

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-03

Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-23

Israel-affiliated merchant vessel hit by aerial vehicle off India

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-30

Hezbollah mourns four martyrs from Lebanon’s Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-05

Islamic Risala Scout Association: Israeli forces target civil defense vehicles, injure paramedics

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack

LBCI
Middle East News
06:32

Israel is prepared for 'all scenarios' after Al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Over 70 killed in 'terrorist attacks' near Soleimani's tomb

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:18

Miller refutes accusations: US, Israel not involved in Iran explosions; says US not notified of al-Arouri assassination

LBCI
World News
10:00

Argentina arrests foreigners from Syria and Lebanon on suspicion of planning a 'terrorist act'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Security alert in the region: Israel's assassination of Hamas' Saleh al-Arouri sparks fear of escalation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More