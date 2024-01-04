How will Hezbollah respond to the killing of al-Arouri?

A political figure expressed concern about what he called a "rolling fireball in all directions" after Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah vowed to retaliate for the assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri.The political figure pointed out to Al-Joumhouria newspaper that the assassination was akin to a declaration of war, and it became clear that the "extremist" government in Israel was covering up its failure to achieve its objectives in the "genocidal" war by attempting to ignite the region.He stated, "They sought, a few days ago, to drag Iran into a war by assassinating the prominent figure in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Razi Mousavi, and they sought to drag Hezbollah into a wide-scale war by assassinating al-Arouri in the southern suburbs of Beirut."Regarding the possibilities of Hezbollah's response, the political figure confirmed to Al-Joumhouria that the response is inevitable "because the party cannot let this assassination pass so easily. It has its timing and will determine the time and place in which it will 'hurt' Israel."