Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil
Press Highlights
2024-01-05 | 00:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil
Sources informed "Nidaa al-Watan" that the cabinet convening next week is contingent upon securing the ministerial quorum. It was noted that, until now, there are no positive indicators regarding including the vacancy item for the three vacant positions in the Military Council on the agenda of the upcoming session.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
The level of obstacles and political tensions within the government remains high despite the political movements witnessed in the last few days of the past year.
In the past few hours, a notable move by the army commander towards the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, and the caretaker government of Najib Mikati has emerged.
The discussion focused on the situation of the institution and the necessity of completing military appointments, allowing the commander to continue his efforts to reactivate support for the army.
This action prompted the Minister of Defense, Maurice Slim, to visit Ain el-Tineh at the request of President Berri, who urged him to submit proposals related to the Military Council to the government for the appropriate course of action.
It is worth noting that the army commander is entrusted with submitting the names related to the Chief of Staff, while the Minister of Defense puts forward the proposed names for the General Directorate of Administration and the Inspector-General.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Military Council
Army Commander
Cabinet
Session
Lebanon
Nabih Berri
Speaker Of Parliament
Defense Minister
Maurice Slim
