Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
Press Highlights
2024-01-05 | 00:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
Diplomatic sources revealed to al-Liwaa that Lebanon has not received any texts or proposals from Israel through the United States, France, or any Arab country regarding specific arrangements to calm the situation on the southern Lebanese borders and return the situation to normal, based on UN resolution 1701.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Liwaa.
The sources confirmed that everything conveyed to Lebanon through direct communications with some officials and ambassadors of these countries involves consultation and efforts to accommodate the deterioration occurring on the southern Lebanese borders between Hezbollah and the Israeli occupation forces and to prevent the expansion of the Israeli war on Gaza Strip towards all of Lebanon.
The sources pointed out that Lebanon has not yet been informed of any date for Amos Hochstein's visit to Lebanon after his recent arrival in Israel, contrary to what has been rumored in some media. This is to complete his meetings with Israeli officials and take into account the developments and changes that occurred in his mission after the Al-Aqsa Flood and the escalation of the situation on the southern Lebanese borders.
It is no longer possible to address the violations and disputes on the southern Lebanese borders with the Israeli side and discuss border demarcation as expected before reaching a halt to the Israeli war on Gaza and a cessation of the clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli occupation forces on the southern borders.
The sources considered it impossible to resume Hochstein's mission from where it left off previously, given the ongoing conflicts between Hezbollah and the Israeli occupation forces along the southern Lebanese borders.
This position was communicated to the American side during the meeting between Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and the US Presidential Advisor Brett McGurk at the White House. The focus was on the necessity of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, followed by calming the situation on the southern Lebanese borders.
The required American intervention with Israel to commit to implementing Resolution 1701, cease violations, and then move on to addressing points of contention on the borders and exploring the possibility of their demarcation through American mediation.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
South
Amos Hochstein
Israel
War
Resolution 1701
US
War
Gaza
