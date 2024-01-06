The US presidential envoy, Amos Hochstein, has yet to visit Beirut following his recent trip to Tel Aviv. However, his arrival is expected based on the atmosphere among officials, specifically with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.According to the sources, Berri is awaiting the return of the American official with a "detailed plan to demarcate the land borders" between Lebanon and Israel, which would serve as an entry point and conclusion to the situation in the south.This would be the "second achievement" for Hochstein after successfully demarcating the maritime borders between the two countries.Information conveyed to Nidaa Al-Watan suggests that there have been contacts with President Joe Biden's envoy to continue discussions on implementing UN Resolution 1701.The sources indicate that Hochstein will visit Lebanon without specifying a precise date for this visit. He will bring the results of his talks in Israel regarding the implementation of this resolution, linked to the demarcation of the land borders from Ras al-Naqoura to Shebaa.Sources reveal specific formulations being discussed, known to those involved, and which could be included in the speech of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who recently spoke of the "historic opportunity."However, sources say that all circulating formulations are contingent on halting the war in Gaza before embarking on serious discussions on demarcation and implementing the international resolution.The sources conclude that the absence of a set date for Hochstein's return to Lebanon does not mean he will not visit.Instead, his visit will be determined based on the results of the ongoing discussions and securing the clarifications requested by Lebanon from the Israeli side.In a related context, Nasrallah stated on Friday: "Today in Lebanon, we have a historic opportunity for the complete liberation of every inch of our occupied land [...] from point B1 to the rest of the Shebaa Farms after the cessation of the aggression on Gaza."It is noteworthy that in Nasrallah's speech, he did not mention Israel's demand for Hezbollah to withdraw from the southern Litani region.Sources told Nidaa Al-Watan that diplomatic delegations, especially Qatari, French, and American, conveyed to all political leaders, including Berri and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, that Israel's demand for Hezbollah to move north of the Litani is "irreversible. Otherwise, the result will be a military confrontation."On the field, more than 76,000 residents of the south have been displaced due to the military escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, according to the International Organization for Migration.In a related development, Mikati received a phone call from the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, who will also visit Berri, will be received.In Berlin, the German Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Sebastian Fischer, announced that Minister Annalena Baerbock will begin a tour of the Middle East, including a visit to Lebanon next week.