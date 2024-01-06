War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis

War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis
War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis

The Western diplomacy that accompanies efforts to contain the escalation acknowledges the presence of significant difficulties in its path. 

This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.

This was confirmed by a European ambassador (who preferred not to be named), stating to Al-Joumhouria: "We have informed both the Lebanese and Israeli sides of the risks of war, but the military developments rapidly intensifying dangerously in the border region between the two sides make the possibility of war and a wide confrontation more likely."

"Here, the urgent need for a political solution that serves the interests of all parties becomes apparent, based on the provisions of Resolution 1701. However, the ongoing escalation hinders the achievement of this goal."

The ambassador added: "We must recognize that the political solution prevents the possibilities of war, but attaining it is a delicate and complex matter."
 

