



This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese online newspaper Al-Anbaa. Sources accompanying Josep Borrell's meetings revealed to "Al-Anbaa" that the European official heard what should be heard from the Lebanese officials. They quoted President Nabih Berri as saying that the entry point for implementing Resolution 1701 begins with Israel ceasing its aggression and completely withdrawing from Lebanese territory.

This position aligns with the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister's stance. The sources questioned, "Can Western diplomacy persuade the Israeli enemy to renegotiate the disputed points with Lebanon and withdraw from the Shebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills if this enemy genuinely seeks to avoid opening a new front in the north? And what justifies targeting civilians, journalists, hospitals, and medical teams if indeed it does not want war?"



The sources affirmed that "the Israeli enemy, since the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, has been diligently seeking to record some victory to retaliate after the shock it received on October 7 last year, and the attacks on southern Lebanon fit into this framework."



The sources warned of "an aggressive plan that the Israeli enemy may resort to by striking the diplomatic movement calling for the implementation of Resolution 1701 because everyone knows which party has been obstructing its implementation since its approval until today."



In positions, member of the Strong Lebanon bloc, MP Charbel Maroun, in a statement to "Al-Anbaa," considered the visit of the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs "as part of the rounds undertaken by European envoys to demand the implementation of Resolution 1701."



He affirmed that "Lebanon has not neglected its responsibilities towards the resolution and has never been against its full implementation. However, the Israeli enemy is the one committing all the violations not only today but since its approval in 2006."



Maroun added, "It is clear that these contacts aim to prevent the widening of the war, and we are, of course, against this war and advocate not letting it escalate towards the worst. At the same time, the Israeli enemy must understand that the restoration of the prestige of its army will not be at Lebanon's expense."



In his comment on the recent remarks by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah regarding the opportunity for a solution, Maroun said, "Lebanon has a golden opportunity to liberate its entire territory when the implementation of Resolution 1701 is proposed to settle the status of the disputed lands with the Israeli enemy and demarcate the Lebanese borders, making everything clear once and for all, so that things do not end as if nothing happened."