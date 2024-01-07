News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
2024-01-07 | 01:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
Sources accompanying Josep Borrell's meetings revealed to "Al-Anbaa" that the European official heard what should be heard from the Lebanese officials. They quoted President Nabih Berri as saying that the entry point for implementing Resolution 1701 begins with Israel ceasing its aggression and completely withdrawing from Lebanese territory.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese online newspaper Al-Anbaa.
This position aligns with the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister's stance. The sources questioned, "Can Western diplomacy persuade the Israeli enemy to renegotiate the disputed points with Lebanon and withdraw from the Shebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills if this enemy genuinely seeks to avoid opening a new front in the north? And what justifies targeting civilians, journalists, hospitals, and medical teams if indeed it does not want war?"
The sources affirmed that "the Israeli enemy, since the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, has been diligently seeking to record some victory to retaliate after the shock it received on October 7 last year, and the attacks on southern Lebanon fit into this framework."
The sources warned of "an aggressive plan that the Israeli enemy may resort to by striking the diplomatic movement calling for the implementation of Resolution 1701 because everyone knows which party has been obstructing its implementation since its approval until today."
In positions, member of the Strong Lebanon bloc, MP Charbel Maroun, in a statement to "Al-Anbaa," considered the visit of the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs "as part of the rounds undertaken by European envoys to demand the implementation of Resolution 1701."
He affirmed that "Lebanon has not neglected its responsibilities towards the resolution and has never been against its full implementation. However, the Israeli enemy is the one committing all the violations not only today but since its approval in 2006."
Maroun added, "It is clear that these contacts aim to prevent the widening of the war, and we are, of course, against this war and advocate not letting it escalate towards the worst. At the same time, the Israeli enemy must understand that the restoration of the prestige of its army will not be at Lebanon's expense."
In his comment on the recent remarks by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah regarding the opportunity for a solution, Maroun said, "Lebanon has a golden opportunity to liberate its entire territory when the implementation of Resolution 1701 is proposed to settle the status of the disputed lands with the Israeli enemy and demarcate the Lebanese borders, making everything clear once and for all, so that things do not end as if nothing happened."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Israel
Lebanon
Resolution 1701
Implementation
Josep Borrell
Hezbollah
Borders
Charbel Maroun
EU
October 7
2006
War
Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-06
Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2024-01-06
Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:20
Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability
Press Highlights
01:20
Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-06
War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis
Press Highlights
2024-01-06
War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-06
Lebanese officials brace for Hochstein's visit: Hopes pinned on detailed border demarcation plan
Press Highlights
2024-01-06
Lebanese officials brace for Hochstein's visit: Hopes pinned on detailed border demarcation plan
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-05
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
Press Highlights
2024-01-05
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-11-23
Five people, including three children, taken to hospital after a knife attack in Dublin, Ireland
World News
2023-11-23
Five people, including three children, taken to hospital after a knife attack in Dublin, Ireland
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-06
Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports
Lebanon News
2024-01-06
Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports
0
World News
2023-09-25
Washington to examine next steps after French announcement of withdrawal from Niger
World News
2023-09-25
Washington to examine next steps after French announcement of withdrawal from Niger
0
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Northern Israel in emergency: The unfolding crisis with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Northern Israel in emergency: The unfolding crisis with Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:55
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
01:55
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
4
Press Highlights
01:20
Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability
Press Highlights
01:20
Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability
5
Middle East News
05:43
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
05:43
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike
6
Lebanon News
08:30
EU’s Borrell says it is necessary to avoid escalation in the Middle East
Lebanon News
08:30
EU’s Borrell says it is necessary to avoid escalation in the Middle East
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:14
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
Lebanon News
07:14
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More