"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport
Press Highlights
2024-01-08 | 00:34
"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport
A Lebanese security source hinted at the possible involvement of "Israeli hands" in the recent cyber-attack on Beirut Airport, leading to the disruption of the flight schedule and baggage inspection system.
The airport's communication network was also compromised, allowing misleading messages to reach many Lebanese citizens.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Arab outlet Asharq Al-Awsat.
Speaking to "Asharq Al-Awsat" newspaper, the source stated that the group "Soldiers of God," which seemed to be behind the messages, vehemently denied any connection to the cyber breach.
The source emphasized, "We have a lot of work ahead of us before we can draw a clear picture."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Asharq Al-Awsat
Suspected
Israeli
Breach
Airport
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
Previous
0
Lebanon News
10:52
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
Lebanon News
10:52
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
0
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Israeli businessman-owned ship targeted in attack suspected by Iranian drone
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Israeli businessman-owned ship targeted in attack suspected by Iranian drone
0
Middle East News
2023-11-22
Israeli Strikes Keep Damascus and Aleppo Airports Shut
Middle East News
2023-11-22
Israeli Strikes Keep Damascus and Aleppo Airports Shut
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-07
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
2024-01-07
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-07
Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability
Press Highlights
2024-01-07
Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-06
War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis
Press Highlights
2024-01-06
War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-06
Lebanese officials brace for Hochstein's visit: Hopes pinned on detailed border demarcation plan
Press Highlights
2024-01-06
Lebanese officials brace for Hochstein's visit: Hopes pinned on detailed border demarcation plan
0
Middle East News
2023-11-21
Jordan says Israel ordered evacuation of Jordanian hospital in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-21
Jordan says Israel ordered evacuation of Jordanian hospital in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
0
Press Highlights
00:34
"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport
Press Highlights
00:34
"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-29
Raed Khoury to Nidaa Al-Watan: BDL will not renew or extend Circular 151 after it expires at the end of this year
Press Highlights
2023-12-29
Raed Khoury to Nidaa Al-Watan: BDL will not renew or extend Circular 151 after it expires at the end of this year
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:52
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
Lebanon News
10:52
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
2
Lebanon News
07:14
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
Lebanon News
07:14
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
3
Lebanon News
12:34
LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation
Lebanon News
12:34
LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation
4
Lebanon News
13:53
Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution
Lebanon News
13:53
Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution
5
Lebanon News
11:25
MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline
Lebanon News
11:25
MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline
6
Press Highlights
00:34
"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport
Press Highlights
00:34
"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Calculated attacks: Details about Hezbollah and Israel's strikes
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Calculated attacks: Details about Hezbollah and Israel's strikes
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel
