"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport

This article was originally published in and translated from the Arab outlet Asharq Al-Awsat. A Lebanese security source hinted at the possible involvement of "Israeli hands" in the recent cyber-attack on Beirut Airport, leading to the disruption of the flight schedule and baggage inspection system.The airport's communication network was also compromised, allowing misleading messages to reach many Lebanese citizens.

Speaking to "Asharq Al-Awsat" newspaper, the source stated that the group "Soldiers of God," which seemed to be behind the messages, vehemently denied any connection to the cyber breach.



The source emphasized, "We have a lot of work ahead of us before we can draw a clear picture."