This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar. High-level political sources have informed "Al-Akhbar" reports that the US envoy, Amos Hochstein, will precede his visit to Lebanon with a meeting with Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab in a European capital.The sources indicate their ongoing phone calls, noting a previous meeting in Dubai.

While Lebanon insists on any agreement encompassing the delineation of the Lebanese Shebaa Farms and the withdrawal of Israeli forces, "Al-Akhbar" learns that Hochstein has conveyed to intermediaries that his mandate is confined to the Blue Line.



Therefore, the Shebaa Farms file is off his agenda. He considers the resolution regarding this matter to be a Lebanese-Syrian issue.