Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Lebanon in the middle of war
Press Highlights
2024-01-09 | 01:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon in the middle of war
Security sources have voiced apprehension about the situation potentially deteriorating amid the escalating security developments and the killing of an official in Al-Radwan Forces.
Through the online newspaper "Al-Anbaa," they cautioned against the danger of expanding the northern front, citing statements from the Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister that do not bode well.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese online newspaper Al-Anbaa.
The sources indicated that "it might be in the interest of the enemy's prime minister, who is set to face trial in February, to drag the region into a comprehensive war, preventing his prosecution and ensuring his political future."
Will Netanyahu succeed in dragging the region into war, and how will the US position deter Netanyahu from his obsession and force him to abandon the idea of war altogether?
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
War
Israeli
Situation
Does Hochstein's mission include the Shebaa Farms?
Previous
