Insistence on Avoiding a War in Lebanon by the United States

2024-01-10

0min


A ministerial source believes that the United States, which has not yet given Israel the green light for a wide-scale war on Lebanon, fully understands that such a war does not serve Israel's interests.
 
The source explained to "al-Liwaa" newspaper that Tel Aviv, "mired in the shifting sands of Gaza," in Washington's belief and according to intelligence reports, will not be able to engage in a war on multiple fronts, especially in Lebanon.

The source noted that the US prevention of Israel from waging war is not just a concern for Lebanon's security but also a fear of defeating the weakened and humiliated Israeli army, "suffering from successive blows."
 

Lebanon

War

US

Lebanon Awaits Hochstein in a Dual Mission
Crisis Unfolding: US Envoy's Visit to Beirut and Hezbollah's Diplomatic Maneuvers
