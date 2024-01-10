Insistence on Avoiding a War in Lebanon by the United States

A ministerial source believes that the United States, which has not yet given Israel the green light for a wide-scale war on Lebanon, fully understands that such a war does not serve Israel's interests.

The source explained to "al-Liwaa" newspaper that Tel Aviv, "mired in the shifting sands of Gaza," in Washington's belief and according to intelligence reports, will not be able to engage in a war on multiple fronts, especially in Lebanon.



The source noted that the US prevention of Israel from waging war is not just a concern for Lebanon's security but also a fear of defeating the weakened and humiliated Israeli army, "suffering from successive blows."