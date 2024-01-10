Lebanon Awaits Hochstein in a Dual Mission

Press Highlights
2024-01-10 | 03:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon Awaits Hochstein in a Dual Mission
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon Awaits Hochstein in a Dual Mission

Sources confirm that the visit of US Presidential envoy, Amos Hochstein, this time holds great significance as it will have a dual or two-fold nature: the first aspect relates to the border situation along Lebanon's southern borders and the ongoing Israeli violations, both before and after Resolution 1701.
 
The sources explained to "al-Joumhouria" newspaper that the second aspect is political, connected to Lebanon's upcoming milestones, and the United States' disengagement from commitments, which was evident during the demarcation of maritime borders, regarding political assistance to achieve these milestones, with the presidential milestone taking the lead.
 

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Hochstein

US

Israel

Insistence on Avoiding a War in Lebanon by the United States
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-05

Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04

US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-19

Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Insistence on Avoiding a War in Lebanon by the United States

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Crisis Unfolding: US Envoy's Visit to Beirut and Hezbollah's Diplomatic Maneuvers

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-09

Lebanon in the middle of war

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-09

Does Hochstein's mission include the Shebaa Farms?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-08

Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

MP Douaihy to LBCI: What remains of the Lebanese state and its institutions collapsed with the truck's fall

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah is risking the future of the region for Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:59

Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Lebanon's 'ski sector' faces crisis: Delayed season and lack of snow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Targeting Hamas: Unraveling Israeli assassinations' saga in the Palestinian struggle

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More