Lebanon Awaits Hochstein in a Dual Mission
Press Highlights
2024-01-10 | 03:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon Awaits Hochstein in a Dual Mission
Sources confirm that the visit of US Presidential envoy, Amos Hochstein, this time holds great significance as it will have a dual or two-fold nature: the first aspect relates to the border situation along Lebanon's southern borders and the ongoing Israeli violations, both before and after Resolution 1701.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria.
The sources explained to "al-Joumhouria" newspaper that the second aspect is political, connected to Lebanon's upcoming milestones, and the United States' disengagement from commitments, which was evident during the demarcation of maritime borders, regarding political assistance to achieve these milestones, with the presidential milestone taking the lead.
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Hochstein
US
Israel
