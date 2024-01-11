Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Key Israeli Demands and German Warnings in Beirut Talks

What the US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein will present in his talks today in Beirut has been outlined in the messages carried by the European envoys who preceded him to Lebanon, the latest being the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Diplomatic sources told "Nidaa Al-Watan" that Hochstein will convey a key Israeli demand, emphasizing the "return of residents of the northern settlements first before discussing any other matter." The source stated that the Israeli side "rejects any proposal that does not include a cessation of Hezbollah's firing in the south and the implementation of Resolution 1701."

The source expressed concern about Hezbollah not responding to the warnings conveyed by Western envoys, which will be reiterated today by President Biden's envoy. The source stated: "Hezbollah still relies on Americans to exert pressure on Israel to prevent the escalation of the conflict in the southern front, but this gamble is entirely wrong." The source emphasized that Tel Aviv will not accept wasting time delaying the return of Israeli citizens to areas adjacent to the Lebanese border. The source estimated that regardless of the outcomes of Hochstein's talks in Beirut today, he is seeking to prepare for the "day after" following the conclusion of the Gaza war later.

What are the conclusions of the German Foreign Minister's discussions? According to information made available exclusively to "Nidaa al-Watan," Baerbock's talks focused on several key points, gradually:



- Implementation of International Resolution 1701.

- Restricting military presence in the UNIFIL area to the Lebanese army and international forces.

- Increasing the number of troops in the UNIFIL area to the levels stipulated in the executive mechanisms of Resolution 1701.

- Immediate withdrawal of Hezbollah from the UNIFIL area (south of the Litani River).

- Lebanon's compliance with international resolutions in their entirety, especially Resolution 1559.

- Avoiding the restoration of calm to the southern borders, meaning a reduction in the diplomatic pressure exerted on the Israeli government to prevent the expansion of the war against Lebanon.

- The well-informed source conveyed to "Nidaa al-Watan" that "war possibilities are advancing rapidly, and the German minister delivered a warning message with the content of a threat." The source summarized the content of the pressure exerted by the German minister, stating: "She came to tell us to implement Resolution 1701 or the south will be destroyed, and perhaps Lebanon above your heads."

In a related context, the German minister pledged to provide 15 million euros (16 million dollars) to support the Lebanese army. Baerbock clarified that the assistance, intended for purchasing fuel and taking medium-term measures, including training soldiers for border surveillance, aims to help the Lebanese army secure the southern border with Israel more effectively.

Speaking on the sidelines of her visit to a German frigate in the port of Beirut, she stated that the army must be capable of exercising "effective control" in the region to "contain armed militias and terrorist organizations." She added, "The more support the UNIFIL mission receives at these times, and the more we can support the Lebanese army, the stronger our joint contribution to de-escalation will be."

She continued by saying that "the well-equipped and well-trained Lebanese army, whose soldiers receive salaries like any other army, is equally important to the Lebanese government capable of taking action." The German minister, who held several meetings in Beirut, including with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the army commander General Joseph Aoun, warned that any escalation of the conflict "will be a catastrophe for both countries."

She called on Hezbollah to withdraw from the border area with Israel in accordance with International Resolution 1701, emphasizing, "The war in Gaza should not be used as an excuse to open another front and incite a regional war."



On the other hand, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is expected to speak next Sunday afternoon on the anniversary of the fall of the commander of the "Al-Ridwan" brigade, Wissam Hassan Tawil.

In Israel, the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army, General Hertzi Halevi, declared before his forces in the Gaza Strip, "Their actions prove that the army is capable of fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon if necessary." He added, "After what you have done, there is no village in Lebanon, and there are no fortified areas in Lebanon that you cannot enter and dismantle. We will place you in the necessary places, and you will do what is necessary there."