Observing circles believe that the meetings of US envoy Amos Hochstein disrupt the monotony of the local scene, given what they may carry with regard to the file of the Southern Front, at a time when some do not rely on them unless his visit brings an effort on how to establish stability.

Sources told "al-Liwaa" newspaper that Hochstein’s discussions focus on the topic of clashes in the south, Resolution 1701, and how to work towards a solution to stop the war on the borders, affirming that what the US envoy may hear is the official emphasis on the importance of stopping Israel's attacks and Lebanon's respect for international resolutions.



They pointed out that his visit would be a step in a series of consecutive visits after he hears the proposals of the concerned parties. If he insists on hastening the work on a solution, it is because he realizes that there are communications taking place with Hezbollah."