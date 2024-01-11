News
Escalating Tensions in Lebanon: International Diplomacy, Regional Concerns, and Governmental Challenges in 2024
Press Highlights
2024-01-11 | 02:03
Escalating Tensions in Lebanon: International Diplomacy, Regional Concerns, and Governmental Challenges in 2024
The Israeli attacks on Lebanon have taken a dangerous turn, prompting an expansion of European and American communications with Lebanese officials to pressure Hezbollah to control the situation and prevent it from escalating further. The goal is to avoid dragging Lebanon and the region into a larger war with unpredictable outcomes.
Following communications by the European diplomatic official Josep Borrell, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Lebanon and met with Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib. They discussed the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
In a similar context, US Presidential Advisor on Energy Affairs, Amos Hochstein, is arriving in Beirut today to continue his talks with officials for the same purpose. Hochstein previously met with Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab in Rome before he visited Lebanon. His discussions during his recent visit to the occupied territories are expected to set the tone for his meetings with Lebanese officials.
this article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Anbaaonline.
Sources following the external communications noted that the US envoy's efforts are still facing challenges due to Israel's insistence on Hezbollah withdrawing to the north of the Litani River. Israel also wants to keep the border region under the control of the Lebanese army and UNIFIL forces. However, Hezbollah refuses to succumb to extortion.
The sources indicated that Hezbollah is not willing to negotiate any points until Israel ends its aggression on Gaza. Both parties are cautious not to let the situation escalate into a full-scale war.
In the positions, a member of the "Strong Republic" bloc, Deputy Ghayath Yazbek, called for the implementation of Resolution 1701 and keeping the border area free of weapons, except for the Lebanese army's weapons. He stated, "As a sovereign team, we are convinced of the necessity to implement Resolution 1701 and elect a president for the republic, unlike those attempting to circumvent this resolution, claiming to be committed to its implementation and accusing Israel of violating it."
Yazbek added, "As Lebanese, we must fulfill our duty towards our country. It is not a secret to anyone that Israel is exposed and an aggressive state. Therefore, this statement does not pose any challenge or provocation to Hezbollah. When we demand the application of what Lebanon should implement, we thereby ease the situation for Hezbollah and Lebanon," asking, "Why does Hezbollah not want to implement Resolution 1701 while it seeks to respect the rules of engagement and does not openly claim to be in a state of war with Israel, as it also does not want to enter into a comprehensive war?"
Commenting on the US initiative, Yazbek summarized these efforts into two points, considering that the first stems from the US desire not to expand the war, so as not to take it to a stage in the Middle East that would require U.S. intervention, as the US is not prepared for that. The second point is that America serves as Israel's comfort and does not want to involve it in a war in the north, especially if it cannot convince Netanyahu to stop the war in Gaza. It does not want to entangle Israel in a second front, thus desiring a return to the rules that were in place before October 7.
Yazbek called on Mikati to create a safety net for Hezbollah and relieve it from the embarrassment it is facing, just as Fouad Siniora did in the 2006 war when his government conducted negotiations that led to Resolution 1701, according to him.
Regarding the governmental matter, government sources stated through electronic news outlets that the appointment of the Chief of Staff and the Military Council might be brought up on the agenda of the cabinet meeting on Friday from outside the scheduled topics. If it becomes apparent that there is a desire among ministers to approve the military appointments, they will be put to a vote, subject to the defense minister's approval. Otherwise, the decision will be postponed to the next session.
Therefore, amidst the dangerous developments on the southern borders, the government faces two impending tasks: approving military appointments and preparing to implement Resolution 1701. Will 2024 be a year of significant transformations on the path to reclaiming the state's sovereignty and electing a president?
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Diplomacy
Israel
UN
Resolution 1701
Next
Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation
Hochstein's Meetings Break the Routine of Local Scene: Source to al-Liwaa Newspaper
Previous
