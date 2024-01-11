Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation

Press Highlights
2024-01-11 | 02:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation

In response to a question about proposed solutions for the Southern Front, Speaker Nabih Berri told "al-Joumhouria" newspaper that "there is no talk about new delineation or demarcation as Lebanon's international borders have been known and defined since 1923.”
 
“We have Resolution 1701, and we adhere to it and are committed to its implementation. What is required is to compel Israel to implement it,” he added.

Press Highlights

Hochstein

Israel

Lebanon

US

Borders

Escalating Tensions in Lebanon: International Diplomacy, Regional Concerns, and Governmental Challenges in 2024
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-05

Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

US Envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Lebanon: Uncertainty about pursuing regional stability

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Escalating Tensions in Lebanon: International Diplomacy, Regional Concerns, and Governmental Challenges in 2024

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:00

Hochstein's Meetings Break the Routine of Local Scene: Source to al-Liwaa Newspaper

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Key Israeli Demands and German Warnings in Beirut Talks

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-10

Lebanon Awaits Hochstein in a Dual Mission

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-29

Bassil on the relationship with Hezbollah: We agree on protecting Lebanon and disagree on 'building it'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Key Israeli Demands and German Warnings in Beirut Talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-07

Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:04

Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Hezbollah: Israel seeks information through deceptive calls in southern villages

LBCI
Middle East News
12:11

Arab League supports South Africa's legal action against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More