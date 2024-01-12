News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah-Israel escalation: Unchanged rhythm amid diplomatic efforts
Press Highlights
2024-01-12 | 01:27
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Hezbollah-Israel escalation: Unchanged rhythm amid diplomatic efforts
The rhythm of confrontations on the southern border has not changed from its usual basis since it erupted on October 8th last year.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
However, Thursday was marked by Israel targeting the "Islamic Health Society," affiliated with Hezbollah, leading to the death of paramedics.
In response, Hezbollah shelled the Kiryat Shmona settlement north of the Israeli state on the border with Lebanon with dozens of rockets.
This escalation occurred while the US presidential envoy, Amos Hochstein, was holding talks in Beirut, seeking a "diplomatic solution" to end the escalation on both sides of the borders between Lebanon and Israel. This solution is expected to assist in returning displaced persons to their homes in the border areas in both countries.
How was the overall situation, including the contrast between the southern field and the US diplomatic movement?
Sources told Nidaa Al-Watan that the essence of what Hochstein proposed is based on three points:
First, the direction in Gaza is to cease hostilities while preserving selective warfare.
Second, it is not in Lebanon's interest to continue heating the southern front as long as things are heading toward the beginning of a solution at the Palestinian level.
Third, Hochstein proposed a return to the cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel, with Hezbollah retracting 8 kilometers from the border, allowing the return of displaced persons on both sides of the border.
Furthermore, this withdrawal is an entry point to propose a solution to the points of conflict on the land borders. At the same time, efforts are underway to deploy 10,000 Lebanese soldiers to work with UNIFIL forces to implement Resolution 1701.
However, sources said negotiations on the land borders would not be through the tripartite military committee but through rounds of indirect talks based on exchanging documents, proposals, and shuttle rounds between Beirut and Tel Aviv, to be conducted by Hochstein himself.
Moreover, the sources mentioned that Hochstein briefed those he met on the stance of Hezbollah: "The first step must be to stop the aggression on Gaza, and any initiative outside this framework is not serious and aims to cover up Israeli crimes. When the war stops, Hezbollah will support the state in the issue of the land borders, not as an alternative to it."
Before the arrival of the US envoy in Lebanon, the American online site Axios reported that the White House announced that Biden's chief advisor "will continue efforts to calm tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border."
The site added that Hochstein's talks with the Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and other senior officials aimed to "push discussions on how to reach agreements that would restore calm along the border."
In the same context, three Israeli officials said that Hochstein emphasized in his talks in Tel Aviv that once the Israeli army fully transitions to low-density operations in Gaza, it will help calm the situation in Lebanon. He also suggested that Israel issue a public statement announcing the transitional phase.
The Israeli officials said that Hochstein told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that once the clashes between Israel and Hezbollah stop, he wants to start indirect negotiations on the land borders, similar to the talks that led to the agreement on maritime borders last year.
They also added that Israel does not object to conducting negotiations on the land borders with Lebanon.
In this context, the US State Department said in a Thursday statement that Hochstein met with the Lebanese government and military officials in Beirut, clarifying that his meetings aimed to push discussions to restore calm along the "Blue Line." It affirmed that the United States clarified that it "does not support the extension of the conflict to Lebanon."
However, it seems that the time has not yet come for Hochstein to start the mediation that reorganizes the land borders between Lebanon and Israel.
This means that the return of the US envoy to the two countries is still pending, without knowing how the war in Gaza will end.
So, will the southern confrontations remain within the "known constraints," or is their escalation possible?
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Gaza
Israel
US
Next
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-22
Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-22
Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions
0
Middle East News
2023-10-16
Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly
Middle East News
2023-10-16
Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:28
Berri to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: We will study Hochstein's ideas
Press Highlights
03:28
Berri to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: We will study Hochstein's ideas
0
Press Highlights
03:24
Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials
Press Highlights
03:24
Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials
0
Press Highlights
03:12
Jumblatt to Al-Joumhouria: Concerned about escalation to a broad war with the presence of reckless individuals
Press Highlights
03:12
Jumblatt to Al-Joumhouria: Concerned about escalation to a broad war with the presence of reckless individuals
0
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-20
Civil Defense recovers a seventh body from collapsed building in Mansourieh
Lebanon News
2023-10-20
Civil Defense recovers a seventh body from collapsed building in Mansourieh
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-01
Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-01
Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:54
Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured
Lebanon News
07:54
Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured
2
Lebanon News
08:59
Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:45
Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported
Lebanon News
06:45
Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported
4
Lebanon News
04:50
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:50
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
6
Middle East News
12:15
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
Middle East News
12:15
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
7
Middle East News
09:31
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
Middle East News
09:31
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
8
Lebanon News
07:03
Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack
Lebanon News
07:03
Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More