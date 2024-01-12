Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war

2024-01-12 | 02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
2min
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war

Diplomatic sources told Nidaa Al-Watan that Hezbollah is preparing for negotiations that have not yet started due to the ongoing Gaza war.

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
It was also revealed that the negotiators for Hezbollah are the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, and the former General Director of General Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim.

Furthermore, the sources said the US presidential envoy, Amos Hochstein, made a call before his visit to Beirut on Thursday to emphasize that his visit aligns with the tour of his country's Foreign Minister, Antony Blinken, in the region. It was noted that the US stance on regional developments has not formed yet, and Thursday's visit does not signify a definitive conclusion.

According to a political source, Hochstein's visit "opens a positive path, and everything in this arena is built upon internationally."

However, the source expressed confidence that the war "will not expand in Lebanon" despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's inclination toward "escalation," affirming that Hezbollah does not want to widen the conflict in the south. For this reason, Hezbollah is careful to target Israeli military positions in southern confrontations.

