Jumblatt to Al-Joumhouria: Concerned about escalation to a broad war with the presence of reckless individuals

Former President of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, expressed his concern to Al-Joumhouria newspaper that the confrontations between Hezbollah and the Israeli army on the southern front with occupied Palestine could escalate into a broad war.



He also noted that the presence of a group of reckless individuals at the helm of the 'Israeli entity' keeps this possibility on the table at any time.



Jumblatt warned that those who rely on internal disagreements in Israel are mistaken in their calculations, considering that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu falls for any reason, he will not be replaced by a 'dove of peace' but someone 'worse.'



Jumblatt pointed out that he is well aware of Speaker Nabih Berri's keenness on the people of the south and Lebanon and his efforts to protect them from any Israeli aggression.



However, the situation is complex and critical, appearing open to all possibilities, which requires dealing with it with the utmost caution and wisdom.