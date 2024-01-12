News
Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials
Press Highlights
2024-01-12 | 03:24
High views
Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials
Informed sources stated that the US Presidential Advisor, Amos Hochstein, carried an important file he did not present to officials.
However, he leaked its contents to those concerned.
The file contains details of operational steps to ensure the full implementation of the international decision, along with practical measures targeting Hezbollah.
Nevertheless, he placed them in the context of removing appearances and armed establishments from the south of the Litani River.
The sources told Al-Akhbar newspaper that Hochstein "raised several topics, including the search for a political solution leading to a ceasefire or limiting the confrontation to a specific area if the conditions for a political solution are not met. Then addressing the outstanding issues on the borders after the ceasefire in Gaza and extending that to Lebanon."
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-11
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-11
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-10
Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-10
Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-10
US Envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Lebanon: Uncertainty about pursuing regional stability
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-10
US Envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Lebanon: Uncertainty about pursuing regional stability
Press Highlights
03:28
Berri to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: We will study Hochstein's ideas
Press Highlights
03:28
Berri to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: We will study Hochstein's ideas
0
Press Highlights
03:12
Jumblatt to Al-Joumhouria: Concerned about escalation to a broad war with the presence of reckless individuals
Press Highlights
03:12
Jumblatt to Al-Joumhouria: Concerned about escalation to a broad war with the presence of reckless individuals
0
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
0
Press Highlights
01:27
Hezbollah-Israel escalation: Unchanged rhythm amid diplomatic efforts
Press Highlights
01:27
Hezbollah-Israel escalation: Unchanged rhythm amid diplomatic efforts
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
0
World News
03:17
France: Houthis responsible for escalation in the Middle East
World News
03:17
France: Houthis responsible for escalation in the Middle East
0
World News
03:26
Russia criticizes American and British strikes in Yemen, calls for a Security Council meeting
World News
03:26
Russia criticizes American and British strikes in Yemen, calls for a Security Council meeting
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29
Ceasefire extension challenge: Israeli War Cabinet weighs options amid prisoner exchange dispute
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29
Ceasefire extension challenge: Israeli War Cabinet weighs options amid prisoner exchange dispute
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
07:54
Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured
Lebanon News
07:54
Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured
2
Lebanon News
08:59
Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
4
Middle East News
09:31
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
Middle East News
09:31
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
5
Middle East News
12:15
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
Middle East News
12:15
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
6
Lebanon News
07:03
Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack
Lebanon News
07:03
Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack
7
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
8
Middle East News
10:18
Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response
Middle East News
10:18
Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response
