Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials

Press Highlights
2024-01-12 | 03:24
High views
Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials
Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials

Informed sources stated that the US Presidential Advisor, Amos Hochstein, carried an important file he did not present to officials. 

However, he leaked its contents to those concerned.

The file contains details of operational steps to ensure the full implementation of the international decision, along with practical measures targeting Hezbollah.

Nevertheless, he placed them in the context of removing appearances and armed establishments from the south of the Litani River.

The sources told Al-Akhbar newspaper that Hochstein "raised several topics, including the search for a political solution leading to a ceasefire or limiting the confrontation to a specific area if the conditions for a political solution are not met. Then addressing the outstanding issues on the borders after the ceasefire in Gaza and extending that to Lebanon."

Download now the LBCI mobile app
