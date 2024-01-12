Berri to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: We will study Hochstein's ideas

Press Highlights
2024-01-12 | 03:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Berri to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: We will study Hochstein&#39;s ideas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Berri to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: We will study Hochstein's ideas

The US special envoy, Amos Hochstein, met with the Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and the Chief of the Army General Joseph Aoun before leaving Beirut.

However, Berri told Al-Sharq Al-Awsat that Hochstein "came with ideas, not an initiative, and we, in turn, presented other ideas."

He added, "We did not agree on everything, but we will study his ideas, and he will study ours, and we will meet again."

Berri also clarified that the American envoy "did not bring a specific proposal, but he is trying to ease tension in Lebanon and Gaza."

He said, "I cannot say whether I am optimistic or pessimistic, but I say there is a chance."

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Negotiation

War

Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:12

Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-10

Insistence on Avoiding a War in Lebanon by the United States

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-09

Lebanon in the middle of war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08

Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:24

Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:12

Jumblatt to Al-Joumhouria: Concerned about escalation to a broad war with the presence of reckless individuals

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:12

Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:27

Hezbollah-Israel escalation: Unchanged rhythm amid diplomatic efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-07

Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images

LBCI
World News
03:17

France: Houthis responsible for escalation in the Middle East

LBCI
World News
03:26

Russia criticizes American and British strikes in Yemen, calls for a Security Council meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29

Ceasefire extension challenge: Israeli War Cabinet weighs options amid prisoner exchange dispute

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:12

Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More