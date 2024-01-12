The US special envoy, Amos Hochstein, met with the Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and the Chief of the Army General Joseph Aoun before leaving Beirut.



However, Berri told Al-Sharq Al-Awsat that Hochstein "came with ideas, not an initiative, and we, in turn, presented other ideas."



He added, "We did not agree on everything, but we will study his ideas, and he will study ours, and we will meet again."



Berri also clarified that the American envoy "did not bring a specific proposal, but he is trying to ease tension in Lebanon and Gaza."



He said, "I cannot say whether I am optimistic or pessimistic, but I say there is a chance."